GG Gandhada Gudi trailer: Puneeth Rajkumar's wife wants Narendra Modi to see his mesmerising last project

Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini has unveiled the trailer of his last film GG Gandhada Gudi and said that it was very close to his heart. In a tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, Ashwini mentioned that the late actor would have loved to share the trailer with him. She has produced the film which has been directed by Amoghavarsha. Also read: Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Shivrajkumar says ‘feeling like I have lost my own child’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trailer is indeed visually stunning and offers mesmerising views of Karnataka, including underwater life, tribals, forests, streams, lesser known islands and a hidden mountain. The film will release in theatres on October 28 in Kannada, Hindi and English.

Sharing the trailer of the Kannada film, Ashwini wrote on Twitter, “Namaste @narendramodi. Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of #GandhadaGudi, a project close to Appu's heart. Appu always cherished the interactions with you and would have loved to share with you in person.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She further added, “Appu is not in our midst, but his life and work motivates and gives us the strength to embrace the culture of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. #GGMovie celebrates cinema and also holds a mirror to the rich heritage, culture, nature, and diversity of our land.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The synopsis of the film read: “GG: Gandhadagudi, Dr Puneeth Rajkumar’s final adieu, is a true-to-life, multi-lingual feature film produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and directed by Amoghavarsha. Dr Puneeth Rajkumar sheds all his stardom and sets out on a journey with Amoghavarsha to discover new stories and unravel secrets in a whole new immersive cinematic experience. #GGMovie is an epic musical celebration of our blessed land, precious culture and incredible stories at an unprecedented scale. Complete with songs and the beauty of nature, it’s a family entertainer.”

Puneeth, youngest of five children of Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, died of a cardiac arrest on October 29 last year at the age of 46. He will be conferred with the Karnataka Ratna award posthumously on November 1, which happens to be Kannada Rajyotsava, Karnataka's formation day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON