Gina Rodriguez and Joe Locicero embrace parenthood as they welcomed their first child together

Gina Rodriguez, known for her role in Jane the Virgin, has become a mom! She and her husband Joe LoCicero welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, according to her agent's confirmation to PEOPLE on Sunday. The couple got married in 2019, and in July 2022, Gina announced that she was pregnant with their first child, celebrating her birthday with the exciting news. (Also read: Rozonda Thomas reacts to Matthew Lawrence's desire of having children together: ‘I gotta be married then....')

Gina Rodriguez with Joe Locicero.

In a conversation with PEOPLE in August, last year, she talked about her pregnancy journey, saying that she was excited and overwhelmed and felt like a superwoman. She said, “I'm very excited and overwhelmed and feel like a superwoman. I feel like every day is bizarre and different, and I have so much appreciation for every human being that has brought a child onto this planet. Anytime I see somebody with a child, I'm like, Congratulations, you're a superhero.”

Gina shared her thoughts on her upcoming experience of becoming a parent, drawing a parallel to her role in the Netflix series Lost Ollie. She expressed her desire to fuel her child's creativity and imagination, while also acknowledging the need to adhere to societal norms. As an actor, she feels fortunate to have the opportunity to constantly engage in imaginative play as part of her job.

Six years ago, Gina and Joe crossed paths for the first time while working on the TV series Jane the Virgin. In season two, Joe played a humorous role as a stripper. In November 2016, they publicly revealed their romantic relationship by attending Marie Claire's inaugural Young Women's Honors Gala and displaying affection towards each other on the red carpet.

Gina rose to prominence with her leading role in the television series Jane the Virgin for which she won a Golden Globe Award in 2015. She has also appeared in several films, including Deepwater Horizon, Annihilation, and Someone Great, which she also produced. Apart from her acting career, she is actively involved in various philanthropic causes, including education and diversity advocacy. She has been recognized for her contributions to the Latinx community and for her efforts to promote representation in the entertainment industry.

Joe has made appearances in TV shows such as The Bold and the Beautiful and The Punisher. In addition to his acting career, he is also a professional model and has worked for brands such as Adidas, Converse, and Abercrombie & Fitch.