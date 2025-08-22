Gippy Grewal shattered after Jaswinder Bhalla's death, calls him a father figure in his life: ‘This is the worst news’

Actor Gippy Grewal is reeling in shock after learning of the death of comedian and actor Jaswinder Bhalla. He is struggling to come to terms with the news, and took to social media to remember Jaswinder as a father figure in his life, and to cherish the memories of their time spent together. Over the years, Gippy Grewal worked with Jaswinder Bhalla in projects such as Carry on Jatta films, Lucky Di Unlucky Story and Jihne Mera Dil Luteya.

Gippy Grewal heartbroken

On Friday, Gippy shared an emotional post on Instagram remembering time spent with Jaswinder. He also shared pictures of himself with Jaswinder, and a picture of Jaswinder with his son Gurfateh Grewal.

Gippy paid tribute to Jaswinder, referring to him as a father figure in his life. He expressed that this was the worst new he had ever received.

“It’s very hard to believe. I’m in shock. He was like a father, mentor, and the talented actor to us in the whole industry, creating memories and enjoying moments like family,” Gippy wrote.

He continued, “Our bond was very strong. This is the worst news. May he rest in peace. All my strength to the family. His legacy will live on through his work, and his impact on our lives will never be forgotten. I’ll cherish the memories we shared and the lessons he taught me. You will always be in my heart @jaswinderbhalla Bhaji (folded hand emoji).”

Actor Jasmin Bhasin also expressed shock in the comment section, writing, “Oh my god.” Jasmin re-shared Gippy's post on her Instagram story and wrote, “Waking up to the news of sad demise of Bhalla sir breaks my heart. I was lucky to work with you sir will miss your energy, your love for your craft I am sure you'll be lighting up the heaven now with your positivity and love.”

Condolences pour in

Actor Sonam Bajwa also took to Instagram Story to mourn the loss, sharing, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Jaswinder Bhalla ji It was an honour to share the screen with such a legendary artist and the person he was. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. He will always be remembered. Rest in peace Sir."

Neeru Bajwa was also sad after hearing the “tragic news”. “Bhalla Saab was truly respected and his contribution will be remembered with great respect. May God grant him peace, my condolences are with his family,” she wrote.

Jaswinder Bhalla dies at 65

It is being reported that Jaswinder Bhalla, breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Mohali in the early hours of Friday. His last rites will take place on Saturday at Balongi.

According to BBC Punjabi, his friend Bal Mukand Sharma said that Jaswinder Bhalla suffered a brain stroke on Wednesday evening. Following the stroke, he was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali. According to doctors, he had lost a lot of blood, but treatment was ongoing and he breathed his last at 4 am on Friday.

Jaswinder Bhalla is a well-known name in the Punjabi film industry and is also known as Chacha Chatra. He began his acting journey with comedies such as Dulha Bhatti, and even worked in Jaspal Bhatti's Hindi-language comedy, Mahaul Theek Hai in 1999. He went on to work in some of the biggest Punjabi hits such as Jatt and Juliet, Sardaar Ji, and Carry On Jatta.