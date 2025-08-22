‘A proud Punjabi voice’: Political leaders mourn the death of comedian Jaswinder Bhalla

Popular Punjabi comedian and actor Jaswinder Bhalla passed away on Friday morning, leaving behind a trail of mourning fans and admirers. Jaswinder Bhalla's last rites will take place on Saturday at Balongi.(X/ Swati Maliwal)

Known for his satirical comedy and wit, Bhalla reportedly died at Fortis Hospital in Mohali at the age of 65. His last rites will take place on Saturday at Balongi. Many of his colleagues from the Punjabi film industry are expected to attend.

Many political leaders from Punjab and beyond condoled his demise.

Political landscape mourns Jaswinder Bhalla's demise

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring called Bhalla "a proud Punjabi voice”.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Jaswinder Bhalla ji. A proud Punjabi voice around the world, his contribution and love for the community will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family & admirers,” the Ludhiana MP wrote on social media platform X.

BJP leader Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal said Bhalla was not only the king of Punjabi comedy but also the voice of truth and simplicity.

“Dr. Bhalla Ji was not only the king of Punjabi comedy but also the voice of truth & simplicity who brought smiles to millions of faces across the globe. From stage to cinema, from villages of Punjab to international platforms, his unmatched humour, warmth & wisdom made him a true global icon of Punjabi culture,” he wrote.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal called Jaswinder Bhalla a “true icon” who used humour to deliver powerful social messages.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla ji. A true icon who used humour not just to entertain but to deliver powerful social messages. His contribution to art and society will always be remembered. Prayers for the departed soul,” Maliwal wrote.

Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the stage of Punjabi laughter stood silent and empty with Bhalla's demise.

“The stage of Punjabi laughter stands silent & empty today…Jaswinder Bhalla ji was a living symbol of Punjabi wit, humour and spirit. With his unmatched talent, he turned simplicity into laughter and made generations smile. Waheguru ji bless his noble soul with peace,” Sirsa wrote.