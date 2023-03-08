Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet christened in the US, royal family were invited but didn't attend

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child, Princess Lilibet Diana, was christened last week in a private ceremony at their California home. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared that the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Reverend John Taylor had christened their 21-month-old daughter last Friday. An invitation had been sent out to Harry's immediate family, including King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, but they did not attend the ceremony. (Also read: Prince Harry says Meghan Markle ‘saved’ his life: ‘I was stuck in this world…’)

Last year, after the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, Harry's father became the new king. It also means that Harry and Meghan's children, three-year-old Archie and Lilibet also have the titles of prince and princess.

According to a report in People magazine, the couple had a christening for Lilibet at their home in Montecito, California. A spokesperson for the Sussexes said: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor." The source also added that Meghan and Harry had also invited King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, but they were not in attendance.

The report also states that only 20-30 guests were present for the christening including Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, and actor-filmmaker Tyler Perry, who is Lilibet's godfather. Her godmother has not yet been named. After the ceremony, guests enjoyed food and dancing. Little Archie was said to be enjoying a dance with his sister as well.

Tyler had revealed in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan that the couple had asked him to be Lilibet's godfather. He gave them a place to stay at his home in California during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. He reportedly flew in for the christening from Atlanta, Georgia with a 10-person gospel choir that performed the numbers Oh Happy Day and This Little Light of Mine, which was also played at Meghan and Harry's wedding.

In January, Harry released his memoir, Spare, in which he levelled several accusations against the royal family including the charge that his older brother William knocked him to the floor during a confrontation in London in 2019. It has not been confirmed as yet if Harry, Meghan and the children will travel to England in May for King Charles's coronation ceremony.

