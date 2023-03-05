Prince Harry says Meghan Markle ‘saved’ his life: ‘I was stuck in this world…’

The ongoing feud between Prince Harry and the Royal Family took a new turn when King Charles III asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to vacate Windsor's Frogmore Cottage by the early summer. The UK residence was gifted to the couple by the late Queen Elizabeth II after their wedding in 2018. Now, in a new interview, Prince Harry has revealed about a dark phase in his life within the royal family and how it was his wife Meghan Markle who "saved" him from himself. (Also read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘snubbed by Hollywood as they lack decorum': Report)

Prince Harry also said that he used drugs when he was diagnosed with attention deficit disorder (ADD). He also shared some of his parenting strategies and how he tries to handle his children's “outbursts”. He spoke about his four-year-old son, Archie, and one-year-old daughter, Lilibet, and said that it is important for children to feel loved and the opportunity to be themselves. He also recalled that he saw a lot of disagreements between his father King Charles and late-mother Princess Diana, so he makes sure that his own children never witness any arguments between him and Meghan. He revealed that Meghan was a big help to him in order to see a different perspective outside of the Royal Family.

During a livestream interview with trauma expert Dr Gabor Mate, Prince Harry said: "My wife saved me. I was stuck in this world, and she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that. But none of the elements of my life now would have been possible without me seeing it for myself. My partner is an exceptional human being and I'm eternally grateful for the wisdom and the space that she has been able to give me. The times that I ventured towards being myself, being my authentic true self, whether it was through media or family or whatever it was, it was almost like, 'Don't be yourself, come back to what you're expected to be,' if that makes sense."

Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot on May 19, 2018, and have two children – Archie and Lilibet. In January 2020, the couple stepped down as working royals and later settled in California, US. Prince Harry released his controversial memoir Spare on January 10.

