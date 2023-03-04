Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘snubbed by Hollywood as they lack decorum': Report

King Charles III has asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to vacate Windsor's Frogmore Cottage by the early summer. The UK residence was gifted to the couple by the late Queen Elizabeth II after their wedding in 2018. Ahead of the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare, he made several accusations against the royal family that grabbed headlines and many see the decision to evict the couple from Frogmore as a consequence of those accusations. Now, royal experts have also revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been ‘snubbed by Hollywood’ because of these controversies. (Also read: King Charles evicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage for ‘act of disrespect'. Report)

During the promotional rounds for his memoir Spare, Prince Harry made several accusations. In the book, Prince Harry wrote, “I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she’d be less dangerous if she was happy.” Prince Harry also said that he hoped his family would be “willing to sit down” and talk about the issues that have plagued them for years.

Now, as per a report published by Daily Express, royal correspondent and journalist Kinsey Schofield said to Fox News Digital that the couple was "snubbed by Hollywood" because they "lacked decorum." She said, “I do think that Harry and Meghan expected more support from Hollywood than they have recently received. I think Harry and Meghan had an amazing opportunity to elevate themselves and actually be Hollywood royalty, but their decorum is making people think twice about the association.”

These comments arrive shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were absent from Oprah's 69th birthday party as well as the Bafta Tea Party in January. Recently, the couple was also mocked by the American animated series South Park.

Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot on May 19, 2018, and have two children – Archie and Lilibet. In January 2020, the couple stepped down as working royals and later settled in California, US.

