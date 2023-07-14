‘I feel like I’ve disappointed my fans,’ BLACKPINK's Jennie gets candid on Dua Lipa’s podcast

BLACKPINK's Jennie revealed her personal stories and insights on Dua Lipa's podcast show 'Dua Lipa: At Your Service,' where she was invited as a special guest and talked about her journey of becoming one of the most popular female K-pop stars.

Jennie opens up on Dua Lipa's podcast(YouTube/ Dua Lipa)

On the podcast, Jennie shared with fans her childhood memories and the challenges she faced on her way to achieving her dreams.

One of the things that Jennie mentioned was how her mother's influence shaped her outlook on life and made her who she is today. Jennie said, "My mom always had this wish that I would experience not just my culture and my country back home, but also travel the world and be that person who is free everywhere I go."

Thanks to her mother's vision for her life, Jennie had the opportunity to study in New Zealand and broaden her horizons. Jennie also talked about her early life and how living in New Zealand inspired her to pursue a career as a K-pop artist.

Now, Jennie is one of the most recognized K-pop idols who travels the world and performs in front of thousands of fans. Jennie also opened up about the difficult times she experienced as a performing artist.

She said, "I would constantly hurt myself during performances and lives compared to other girls. It was a just a stressful thing in my life. I'm like 'there we go, I fell again. I tripped over again.' I've realized that...even though I had the training days that was more about...I need to be good at dancing not how do I keep myself safe and healthy while I'm doing this."

Jennie added, "I feel like I've disappointed my fans at some point in my life where it seems like I wasn't giving my best. But...I haven't had the moment to say this, but I...I did not know how to control my body and use my body the way I should. Something like I just don't do well in heels."

Fans were touched by Jennie's honesty and sincerity and how her life experiences have molded her into the person she is. They have been spreading various clips and segments from the podcast show while expressing their love and admiration for the young artist.

