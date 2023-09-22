IShowSpeed apologises to fan's mother, donates $500 for getting son suspended

Streamer IShowSpeed has been quite a rage amongst his followers and watching his live streaming is quite an adventure. From accidental flashing to setting his house on fire, IShowSpeed can do anything to get the views.

Streamer IShowSpeed gets boy suspended from school

Recently he pulled another trick up his sleeve and got a boy suspended from school. He then had to apologise to his mother.

So this is what really happened.

During a live stream he called a fan's school teacher pretending to be his fa ther and during the conversation called her a b*%^&. His exact words were, ‘Listen to me b*%^&, don’t ever talk to my son like that' and ended up infuriating the teacher who couldn't believe what she heard. ‘you must be talking about your mother, don’t talk to me like that'

His expressions during the live stream were not of embarrassment or repentance but of rebuke. He was utterly enjoying her reactions. ‘My fault, my fault, my fault’, he replied. He even offered her ‘$50’. But the teacher wasn't listening and suspended the kid.

Despite apologizing to the fan and offering $50, the viewer was still in trouble with his mother, whom Speed had to apologise.

To smooth things out he Face Timed the same fan and offered to help him and save his image.

However, his offer to smooth things out was generous. “I want to help you relieve yourself. I can tell y’all got so much stress in your body and I want to get it out… I can tell by your voice baby,” he told the fan’s mom, to which she was clearly amused.

'I’m a 25-year-old financial man, you feel what I’m saying? I can help you,” he told the mother, to which she questioned if he was trying to give her money.

Speed asked her for her Cash App account, to which he transferred $500 for the troubles he caused. However, after sending her the money, Speed decided to “rizz” his mom, calling her “beautiful” and admitting he’s trying to “make her mines”.

Saying to the mother, “I had my eyes on you for three months but your son kept gatekeeping,” much to the discomfort of the fan. Luckily for the viewer, his mother did not reciprocate Speed’s feelings.

