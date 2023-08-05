‘I’ve got a crush on you, sweetie pie,’ Kourtney Kardashian breaks her healthy diet for IHOP pancakes

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is known for her healthy lifestyle and wellness brand, but even she can’t resist indulging in some comfort food once in a while.

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Barker ditches her wellness brand for IHOP(Instagram/ Kourtney Kardashian)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pregnant reality star took to Instagram on Friday to share her IHOP adventure with her 224 million followers.

The Hulu star of The Kardashians posted a series of stories on her account, showing off her table at the popular pancake chain.

The first clip featured a close-up of an IHOP mug with sliced lemons and a tea kettle, which Kourtney captioned, “Lol not on brand, once in a 7 year type thing.”

The second clip revealed what Kourtney was really there for: a stack of fluffy pancakes drizzled with maple syrup.

I've got a crush on you, sweetie pie (Instagram/ Kourtney Kardashian)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mom-of-three wrote, “I’ve got a crush on you, sweetie pie,” as she poured more syrup on her plate.

Kourtney, who is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, seems to be enjoying her pregnancy cravings. The 44-year-old has been flaunting her baby bump in various outfits, from bikinis to crop tops to tight dresses.

“I’m so into my thicker body,” Kardashian said during a 2022 episode of The Kardashians after revealing she’s gained weight throughout her IVF journey.

“When I was super skinny, it’s like a time when I was super anxious… Not about eating. Not about staying at a certain weight. But, like, just in toxic relationships. I used to always say this: When I’m super skinny, just know I’m not happy.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kourtney and Travis, 47, announced their pregnancy in June, when Kourtney held up a sign that read, “Travis I’m Pregnant” at one of his concerts with Blink-182.

The couple had been friends for years before they started dating in February 2021. They got engaged in November 2021 and tied the knot in May 2022 in a lavish wedding in Italy.

ALSO READ| Watch: 'Iron Man' star Gwyneth Paltrow gives Instagram fans a tour of what's inside her fridge

The 44-year-old reality TV star already has three children with her ex Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8. Travis has three children as well: Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and Atiana, 24, his stepdaughter from Moakler’s previous relationship.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I love the idea of a blended family,” Kourtney said in the season 2 finale of The Kardashians.

“I think that the more kids, the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love. It’s a beautiful thing.”