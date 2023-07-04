Jackie Chan cries with on-screen daughter in viral video, slammed for ‘disowning’ real daughter for her sexuality

Recent revelations about martial artist Jackie Chan and his daughter have left fans in disbelief. Earlier, a heartwarming clip from the movie Ride On, featuring Chan alongside a young woman watching his stunts, circulated on social media, garnering over 43.2 million views. Believing it to be a special moment between Chan and his daughter, fans celebrated the clip and showered Chan with praise. However, it was later revealed that the woman in the clip was an actress, Liu Haocun, and not Chok-Lam.

Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan (R) sings as Ethnic Uyghur Chinese actress Gulnezer Bextiyar (L), also known as Gulinazha, looks on as they stand on the red carpet during the opening ceremony of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) in Beijing, on April 21, 2022. (Photo by Jade GAO / AFP)(AFP)

Twitter user @LadieLabrys set the record straight, highlighting the real story behind Chan's daughter. "Jackie Chan disowned his real daughter, Etta Ng Chok-Lam, in 2017 for being a lesbian," they wrote, sharing pictures of Chok-Lam and her wife, along with the allegation that they had experienced homelessness since then.

Recent reports have shed light on the challenging circumstances faced by Chan's daughter, Etta Ng Chok-Lam, who is allegedly living in poverty in Canada with her wife. The stark contrast between the cinematic clip that went viral and the reality of her situation has left many fans disillusioned.

In a YouTube video uploaded in 2017, Chok-Lam herself opened up about her situation, revealing that she and her girlfriend had been homeless due to alleged homophobia from her parents. Photographs published by the Asian news site 8days.com in October 2022 showed Chok-Lam queuing at a soup kitchen in Canada. Meanwhile, her wife, Andi Autumn, took to the Chinese social media site Weibo to deny rumors of homelessness, claiming that their life together was "blissful."

Chan's personal life has been marred by controversy since news of his extra-marital affair with model and actress Elaine Ng Yi-Lei came to light in 1999. The affair resulted in the birth of Chok-Lam. Chan, who is married to Taiwanese actress Joan Lin since 1982, publicly acknowledged his mistake at a press conference, admitting that he was not a saint and had succumbed to temptation.

Despite the affair, Chan and Lin have remained married, recently celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary in 2022. The revelation of Chok-Lam's difficult circumstances has raised questions about Chan's relationship with his daughter and the responsibility he bears as a father.

The news of Chok-Lam's alleged poverty and her accusations of homophobia against her parents have cast a shadow over Jackie Chan's public image, leaving fans and the public grappling with the shocking truth behind the cinematic illusion.

