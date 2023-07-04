Jackie Chan and daughter in tears as they revisit his heartfelt scene in Ride On

A heartwarming clip from Jackie Chan's latest film, "Ride On," has taken the internet by storm, showing the legendary actor in a tearful moment with his on-screen daughter, Liu Haocun. Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan (R) sings as Ethnic Uyghur Chinese actress Gulnezer Bextiyar (L), also known as Gulinazha, looks on as they stand on the red carpet during the opening ceremony of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) in Beijing, on April 21, 2022. (Photo by Jade GAO / AFP)(AFP)

The emotional scene captures Jackie, portraying the character of Luo Zhilong, a stuntman, and Liu as Luo Xiaobao, bonding over the iconic stunt sequences from Jackie's real-life career.

Some fans have mistaken Liu for Jackie's real-life daughter, leading to clarification in a report by Hollywoodlife.com.

While Liu portrays Jackie's daughter in the film, it is important to note that Jackie's actual daughter is an adult named Etta Ng, not Liu.

Etta Ng, also known as "Xiao Long Nu" (Little Dragon Girl) in the media, was born in 1999 to Jackie and Elaine Ng. The circumstances surrounding her birth involve an affair between Jackie and Elaine, a beauty pageant queen, during the 1990s while Jackie was still married to his wife, Joan Lin.

Despite their long-lasting marriage since 1982, Jackie and Joan have confirmed that they do not have a speaking relationship.

In 2015, Etta shared her perspective on her relationship with her biological father, stating, "He is my biological father but he is not in my life. He never existed in my life. I will never regard him as a father." She emphasized, “As long as I have my mother with me, I don’t need my father.”

Both Etta and her mother lead private lives in Hong Kong.

HollywoodLife reached out to Jackie's representative for a statement regarding his relationship with Etta, but no response has been received at the time of reporting.

In a now-deleted post, Etta expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support and love she has received, acknowledging the global positivity from followers of her and her girlfriend, Andi Autumn. Growing up in an environment filled with negativity and closed-mindedness, Etta realized she could use her experiences to share her truths and help others in similar situations.

She concluded her message, “Thank you for the enormous outpour of love and acceptance.”

Etta and Andi announced their marriage in November 2018, highlighting the importance of love, perseverance, and building the family they had always dreamed of.

“If you never give up on love and you put all your heart into the family you’ve dreamed of an open mind and warm heart will guide you to happiness.”

In April 2018, Etta and Andi shared a video on YouTube revealing that they had experienced homelessness due to unsupportive parents. Etta disclosed, "We've been homeless for a month due to homophobic parents. We pretty much slept under a bridge, and other things," in the now-deleted video.

Jackie Chan has seldom discussed his daughter publicly, but he did open up about his feelings during the promotion of his 2013 movie, "Police Story 2013." Referring to a scene in which his on-screen daughter walks away from him, Jackie revealed that it touched a sensitive part of him, leading to tears on set.

He admitted, "I can't help myself but break into tears when filming scenes with Tian Jing because it will remind me of my Xiao Long Nu. I have neglected her for the longest time."