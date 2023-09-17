Jake Paul kicked out of Adin Ross' Live stream ahead of KSI and Tommy Fury's epic boxing showdown

When Adin Ross hosted a virtual face-to-face conversation between YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI and professional boxer Tommy Fury in anticipation of their upcoming fight on the Prime Card next month, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul joined in. However, things took an unexpected turn when Jake Paul started criticizing both KSI and Tommy Fury and was promptly removed from the stream, surprising everyone involved.

Jake Paul gets removed from KSI-Tommy Fury live stream (Adin Live YouTube)(Adin Live YouTube)

The Prime Card event is set to feature a highly anticipated match between KSI and Tommy Fury at the AO Arena in Manchester on October 14th, which is a monumental moment in the history of crossover boxing.

The event will also showcase the eagerly awaited showdown between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, who have been engaged in intense pre-fight conflicts in the world of combat sports in recent weeks.

During the live stream, Jake Paul challenged KSI, stating, "I'm eager to settle our unfinished business. We have unresolved issues to address." In response, KSI accused Jake of avoiding him, pointing out that Jake chose to fight Nate Diaz instead of him, despite earlier plans for their match.

However, before Jake could explain his perspective, he was abruptly removed from the stream.

Before the stream went live, KSI took a shot at Adin Ross on his official Twitter account, referring to him as an admirer of Andrew Tate and Jake Paul. His tweet read, "Today, I finally get to converse with the Andrew Tate/Jake Paul d**kr*der. This is gonna be a lot of fun."

In response, the American live stream personality fired back, claiming, "Jake Paul has the upper hand over you, little brother. See you tomorrow."

Adin Ross holds a prominent position as one of the most influential figures on the gaming and live streaming platform Kick, with over 668k followers and counting. He is reportedly the platform's most-followed streamer.

