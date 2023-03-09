James Van Der Beek shares unseen picture with his children on birthday: 'Middle age rocks and 46 trips around the sun'

James Van Der Beek took to Instagram and shared pictures with his children. He turned 46 on March 8 and celebrated by posting happy photos with his children on Instagram. In the pictures, he can be seen beaming while posing in an outdoor setting to mark his momentous day. Additionally, he wrote a lengthy message reflecting on his personal growth alongside nature. In the caption, he declared that 'middle age rocks.' His birthday post was met with warm wishes from fans and famous friends alike. (Also read: Sean Combs spends quality time with his daughter Love Sean near poolside. Watch adorable video)

James shared a heartwarming photo carousel showcasing a delightful moment with his family. In the first photo, he is captured beaming with his six children, Annabel, Olivia, Joshua, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah. Van Der Beek sported a white vest and oversized pants and held his youngest, Jeremiah, in his arms. The rest of the children looked directly at the camera with joyous expressions, radiating their love and togetherness. The subsequent photos in the carousel show the family having fun amidst the beauty of nature. In one photo, the children posed in front of a backdrop of trees and greenery, making silly faces that highlighted their playful nature. Another photo showcased the children pretending to run with pure happiness written all over their faces.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, James wrote, “46 trips around the sun… I’ve been feeling into a new relationship with time, lately. I used to try to bend it to my will: Speed it up, squeeze more into it, short cut it. Or panic at its passing. Or just ignore it altogether. But recently, I’ve found myself happier the more I’m in touch with reverence, and deference to time. Yes, it CAN be stretched. It can fly… But this planet, this dimension, is governed by time: Trees grow at their pace. The earth spins at a near constant. And the more reverence I can find for all of it, the more life becomes a living prayer of appreciation. For life. For nature. For the great cosmic mystery of which we can sometimes can catch the edges.”

He concluded by saying, “And the more I deference I can summon to the lessons earned only in time… the healthier relationship I have with miracles. And the easier it becomes to root in the present, open to the perfection of a process I was never meant to control. Which is all really just a long-winded way of saying: Middle-age rocks.” Nikki Reed commented, “You beautiful poet you. Hugs to your gorgeous tribe. Happy birthday dear friend.” Rumer Glenn Willis wrote, “Happy birthday my friend.” Dani Schaffer commented, “Love this and happy birthday.” Samm Levine wrote, “Happy birthday, Pops!”

Reacting to the post, one of James's fans wrote, “Happy birthday darling. Here's to miracles and magic in presence.” Another fan commented, “Happy bless day, what a bunch of lovely kids you have.” Other fan wrote, “You could really write a book. Your choice of words are impeccable!” “Everything looks great and growing so fast”, added one. “My goodness, your family is beautiful”, wrote other. “Happy Birthday!! Your posts make me smile!”, read one comment.

He was married to his Kimberly Van Der Beek in 2010, and together they have six children. She has appeared in several films, including The List and Taken, and has also authored a book titled The Art of Imperfect Parenting.