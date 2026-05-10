Jeet hopes BJP will usher in ‘a new dawn’ for West Bengal: ‘Over the years the pride was diminished in the eyes of many’

BJP legislature party leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the chief minister of West Bengal on Saturday, heading the first BJP government in the state. Several actors from the Bengali film industry, including Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mamata Shankar and Payal Sarkar, were present. Jeet has now penned a note to congratulate the BJP and add that the party's win is a ‘commitment’ to the people of the state.

Jeet pens note on new government

Jeet has penned a note a day after attending Suvendu Adhikari's oath ceremony,

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Jeet began the note by saying, “The jeet, this victory, brings with it an added responsibility for the BJP. It is not just a win, but a commitment to the people. West Bengal is a land rich in resources, talent and countless contributions. It is home to people of great capability, deep culture, and immense sacrifice. Yet over the years, the pride, identity, culture and educational legacy of this land were diminished in the eyes of many- both within the country and globally.”

Jeet via his Facebook account. He wrote the note in Bengali, Hindi and English.

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “Today I sincerely hope that the Bharatiya Janata Party will usher in a government will usher in a new dawn, a new light for the state. The promises that have been made, and the assurances given by our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi- his ‘Modi ki guarantee’, carry the expectations of millions.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Today I sincerely hope that the Bharatiya Janata Party will usher in a government will usher in a new dawn, a new light for the state. The promises that have been made, and the assurances given by our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi- his ‘Modi ki guarantee’, carry the expectations of millions.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I hope that this part of India, West Bengal, our beloved Bangla, rises again as Sonar Bangla, reclaiming its glory and rightful place,” concluded the note. On Suvendu Adhikari's oath ceremony as new CM {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I hope that this part of India, West Bengal, our beloved Bangla, rises again as Sonar Bangla, reclaiming its glory and rightful place,” concluded the note. On Suvendu Adhikari's oath ceremony as new CM {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jeet had arrived at the oath-taking ceremony venue early in the day. Known for largely staying away from political events, his presence drew considerable attention. Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday, marking the end of the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state. Five BJP leaders, Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik, also took oath as ministers in the West Bengal cabinet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jeet had arrived at the oath-taking ceremony venue early in the day. Known for largely staying away from political events, his presence drew considerable attention. Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday, marking the end of the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state. Five BJP leaders, Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik, also took oath as ministers in the West Bengal cabinet. {{/usCountry}}

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The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda and several senior leaders. Chief Ministers, including Manik Saha (Tripura), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Rekha Gupta (Delhi) and Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), were also present.

Adhikari was administered the oath by Governor RN Ravi at a grand ceremony in Kolkata. The Bharatiya Janata Party secured a decisive mandate in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and ending the TMC's 15-year rule, which was reduced to 80 seats. Adhikari had defeated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes and also retained the Nandigram Assembly seat.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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