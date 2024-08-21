Jeetu Joseph gives update on Drishyam 3: Narrated climax to Mohanlal, he liked it

Fans are eagerly waiting for the next sequel of Drishyam, starring Mohanlal as the caring parent named Georgekutty who would go to any lengths to protect his family. Both Drishyam and Drishyam 2 received widespread acclaim from fans. Ask director Jeetu Joseph about Drishyam 3, and he says he is still thinking around how to frame the film in the writing stage. Talking with Red FM, for his new movie Nunakuzhi, the director shared that he is ready with what the climax of Drishyam 3 will be. (Also read: Malayalam actor Mohanlal hospitalised due to breathing issues, advised to avoid public places: Report) Mohanlal in a still from Drishyam directed by Jeetu Joseph.

What Jeetu Joseph said

As per the report by India Today, Jeetu said during the conversation in Malayalam, “I am blank right now. When I made Drishyam in 2013, I did not have a plan for a sequel. It took me five years to zero in on an idea. I had problems in one particular area in the film. Similarly, I am stuck in cracking a certain area in Drishyam 3. I know how to end the movie, but I'm clueless about other areas.”

He went on to add, “The climax of Drishyam 3 is already in my head. I narrated it to Mohanlal sir and he liked it as well. But, I want to crack that one area.”

More details

Drishyam was a 2013 Malayalam film that starred Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil in the lead roles. In 2014, the film was remade in Kannada as Drishya and in Telugu as Drushyam with Ravichandran and Venkatesh in the lead roles, respectively. In 2015, it was remade in Tamil as Papanasam and in Hindi as Drishyam with Kamal Haasan and Ajay Devgn respectively. Earlier this year, it was announced that Drishyam would get an English remake.

Drishyam 2 was released in 2021.