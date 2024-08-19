Malayalam actor Mohanlal hospitalised due to breathing issues, advised to avoid public places: Report

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who has been busy with his upcoming directorial debut Barroz, has reportedly been admitted to a hospital. As per news agency ANI, a statement by a hospital mentions the actor is suspected to have a 'viral respiratory infection'. His symptoms reportedly include 'high-grade fever, breathing difficulties, and generalized myalgia (muscle pain)'. Also read: Mohanlal surveys damage in landslide-hit Wayanad, pledges ₹3 cr for rehabilitation work Mohanlal has reportedly been hospitalised.

Check out the statement

The statement provided by Amrita Hospital reads, "This is to certify that I have examined Mr Mohanlal, 64 years old male, MRD No 1198168. He is having complaints of high-grade fever, breathing difficulty, and generalized myalgia. He is suspected to have a viral respiratory infection. He has been advised to take medications with five days of rest and to avoid crowded places."

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the same.

Upcoming work

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's directorial debut Barroz is now set to be released on October 3. The release date of the 3D fantasy drama, which was announced back in 2019, has been delayed multiple times. It was previously scheduled to be released on March 28.

Mohanlal, who also stars in Barroz, announced the new date of the movie's release recently. "Barroz is coming to reveal his secrets on 3rd October 2024. Mark your calendars for a magical adventure," he tweeted on Saturday.

The Malayalam-language film went on floors in 2021 and is based on Jijo Punnoose's novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. Barroz is backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Santosh Sivan is the cinematographer, while the music is composed by Lydian Nadhaswaran and Mark Kilian.

Earlier this month, Mohanlal, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, reached Wayanad in his Army uniform and pledged ₹3 crore for the rehabilitation of the disaster-struck region. "The devastation in Wayanad is a deep wound that will take time to heal. Every home lost and life disrupted is a personal tragedy," he wrote alongside a series of pictures from the ground that he shared on X.