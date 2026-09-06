John Paul Miller update: Is he still a pastor at Solid Rock Church? Here's what he's doing now

John-Paul “JP” Miller is no longer preaching at Solid Rock Church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, but he has continued holding small church services around the city.

JP Miller is no longer at Solid Rock Church. Here’s what he is doing now with his wife, Suzie Skinner. (Netflix | X )

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The former pastor now preaches to about 15 to 20 people at pop-up locations, with his wife, Suzie Skinner, leading worship. His current life and legal case are again getting attention after Netflix released Death of the Pastor’s Wife on Aug. 26, 2026.

Is John-Paul Miller still a pastor after Solid Rock Church closed?

Yes, John-Paul Miller is still preaching, but Solid Rock Church is no longer his church building. According to Netflix Tudum, Miller continues to hold services at different pop-up locations around Myrtle Beach. The group is now much smaller, with about 15 to 20 people attending.

Miller married Suzie Skinner in June 2025, and she now leads worship at the services. The couple’s relationship is also discussed in Netflix’s three-part documentary about Mica Miller.

What happened to John-Paul Miller’s Solid Rock Church?

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{{^usCountry}} Solid Rock Church closed in November 2024 after months of protests following Mica Miller’s death. People from the “Justice for Mica” group regularly gathered outside the church and called for answers about her death and her allegations against John-Paul Miller. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Solid Rock Church closed in November 2024 after months of protests following Mica Miller’s death. People from the “Justice for Mica” group regularly gathered outside the church and called for answers about her death and her allegations against John-Paul Miller. {{/usCountry}}

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Miller was arrested on Nov. 6, 2024, and charged with third-degree assault and battery after a confrontation with a protester outside the church, according to Myrtle Beach police records. He was later released on a $776 bond.

Alsob Read: Did John Paul Miller’s son Logan Hardee stalk Mica Miller? New claims emerge

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His lawyer, Russell B. Long, blamed the protests for the church’s closure, saying, “They show up to hold up signs and scream and speak into bull horns and yell and harass to the point where they basically killed the church. The church has died. The church has closed down.”

What happened to the Solid Rock Church building?

The former Solid Rock Church property was sold in February 2025. Horry County land records show that Salem Woods Holdings LLC paid $2.1 million for the 2.3-acre property.

The Myrtle Beach Sun News reported that the church building was expected to be demolished as part of plans for a new condominium development. That means Miller’s current services are no longer connected to the old Solid Rock Church location.

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Also Read: John Paul Miller, Suzie Skinner: Where are they today? Latest update as alleged pic sparks ire amid Mica Miller case

What is happening with John-Paul Miller’s legal case?

Miller is facing two federal charges from a December 2025 indictment: cyberstalking Mica Miller and making false statements to federal investigators. He has pleaded not guilty and has not been charged with causing Mica’s death.

His federal trial was moved to the October 2026 term. Mica’s death was ruled a suicide in April 2024. Netflix’s Death of the Pastor’s Wife has brought the case back into public focus while Miller continues preaching to a much smaller group.