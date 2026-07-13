Josh Grisetti cause of death: What happened to the Broadway actor and Fullerton theater professor?

Josh Grisetti, popular theater actor who worked in the Broadway circuit and also taught theater at Fullerton College in California, passed away on Friday, July 10.

Josh Grisetti with his wife, Mackenzie (L) and a portrait of Josh Grisetti. (Josh Grisetti/ Instagram)

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His death was revealed by his Rob McClure, his co-star in “Something Rotten!” on Instagram. McClure confirmed that the actor and professor committed suicide. However, as of now, officials have not confirmed Grisetti's cause of death.

“It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday," McClure wrote. "I’m not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this.”

As of now, no statement has come from Josh Grisseti's wife, Mackenzie Grisseti, or on his social media account regarding his passing.

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{{^usCountry}} “Some of my all-time favorite memories were by this man’s side, playing his brother onstage for years, watching him inspire students while transforming the Musical Theatre program at Cal State Fullerton …and having the honor of being the Best Man at his wedding,” McClure continued in his post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Some of my all-time favorite memories were by this man’s side, playing his brother onstage for years, watching him inspire students while transforming the Musical Theatre program at Cal State Fullerton …and having the honor of being the Best Man at his wedding,” McClure continued in his post. {{/usCountry}}

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The post also contained a collage of photos of Rob McClure and Josh Grisetti.

Who Was Josh Grisetti?

Josh Grisetti was an academic and actor who commanded a lot of respect in the theatre circuit. Starting out with degrees in theater from University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Boston Conservatory, he made a name for himself on Broadway.

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During COVID, he did an MFA in Performance Pedagogy at Loyola Marymount University and transitioned to full-time teaching. He was a professor at Cal State Fullerton and is credited with redesigning the Musical Theatre course there.

In the New York City theater circuit, he first gained major recognition in with "Enter Laughing." It earned him the Theatre World Award for Outstanding Debut Performance and multiple other nominations

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“It Shoulda Been You” (2015) made him a popular name on Broadway. Then came "Something Rotten!", where he played Nigel. It firmly established him as a star.

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He also made several on-screen appearances in movies, TV shows and others. It includes the ABC sitcom "The Knights of Prosperity," the films "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Good Fight," "The Namesake", "Men in Black 3", among others.

Josh Grisetti is survived by his wife, Mackenzie Grisetti. The couple did not have children.