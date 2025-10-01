Kantara Chapter 1 box office prediction: Rishab Shetty film may beat Saiyaara and Chhaava, but no match for OG, Coolie

The much-awaited prequel to Kantara is releasing in theatres this Dussehra (2 October). The festive release is not just one of the most high-profile Kannada films of all time, but also among the biggest festive releases pan-India this year. Early advance booking trends indicate a solid opening for the film, but also show that its pan-India aspirations may have been a little too lofty. Kantara Chapter 1 box office prediction: Rishab Shetty plays the lead in and directs the film, a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara.

Kantara Chapter 1 advance bookings

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which made over ₹400 crore at the box office. The upcoming film's advance booking has crossed ₹12 crore gross for the opening day by 11 AM on the eve of its release. This figure is for all languages, and the number is dominated by the Kannada version, which alone accounts for ₹7.50 crore. The Hindi version is steadily rising with ₹2 crore advance booking gross so far.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office prediction

The original Kantara was a true pan-India hit, having earned ₹162 crore net in Kannada, ₹84 crore in Hindi, and ₹63 crore in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. This was despite the fact that its release was staggered. It was originally released only in Kannada, and the dubbed versions arrived only two weeks later. This time, the film is releasing in all five languages on one day, which will ensure a bigger opening. According to trade pundits, Kantara Chapter 1 is looking at a ₹30+ crore net opening in India. More liberal estimates put the number at even ₹40 crore.

This may include ₹15-17 crore from the Hindi version alone, a sizable number, but still less than what was initially expected. A week back, trade pundits were hoping for a ₹25-crore opening from Kantara Chapter 1 in Hindi alone. But those estimates have been lowered now.

Even then, a ₹35-40 crore opening for Kantara Chapter 1 would mean it will outdo every Bollywood release of the year, including Saiyaara ( ₹22 crore), Sikandar ( ₹26 crore), and Chhaava ( ₹31 crore). However, it is no match for some of the biggest pan-India releases of the year, such as Pawan Kalyan's OG ( ₹84 crore) and Rajinikanth's Coolie ( ₹65 crore).

All about Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 stars Rishab Shetty in a tale set centuries before the events of the first Kantara. The film explores the birth of the mysteries depicted in the first film. It also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah. The film releases across India on 2 October.