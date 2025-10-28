Kantara Chapter 1 makers reveal truth behind early OTT release of Rishab Shetty's film: ‘Agreement was done 3 years ago’

Kannada star Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 released in cinemas on October 2 and created a stir at the box office. While the film continues its successful theatrical run, it is now set for its digital premiere in less than a month, leaving fans puzzled about the short gap between the two releases. In a recent interview with India Today, Hombale Films’ Chaluve Gowda opened up about the reason behind the film’s early OTT release. Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 13: Rishab Shetty plays a tribal warrior in the film he also directed.

Chaluve Gowda reveals reason behind Kantara Chapter 1's early OTT release

Chaluve revealed that the film’s early digital release stemmed from a pre-existing agreement made years ago, and explained, “Only the South language (Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam) versions of the film will release on OTT right now, not the Hindi version. The Hindi version will come after eight weeks. The agreement for this release window was actually done three years ago, so it’s more of an obligation on our part. Back then, the standard practice was different.”

He further added, “Most South films now follow a four-week window — some run longer, while others wrap up within three to four weeks. Every film has its own agreement and timeline. Before COVID, it used to be eight weeks for all films. Post-COVID, even big releases like Coolie are coming on OTT after four weeks across all languages, including Hindi. So, it’s always decided on a case-by-case basis, depending on what works at that point in time.”

The producer also expressed confidence that the film would continue performing well at the box office even after its OTT debut, adding that the variation in numbers would likely be only 10–15%. Kantara Chapter 1 will premiere on Prime Video on October 31. Announcing the news on Monday, the streaming platform wrote, “Get ready to witness the LEGENDary adventure of BERME 🔥 #KantaraALegendChapter1OnPrime, October 31.”

About Kantara Chapter 1

Directed by Rishab Shetty, the film stars him in the lead role alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram and others in pivotal roles. Serving as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara: A Legend, the film delves into the origins of the legends of Panjuluri Daiva, Guliga, and Chavundi.

Upon release, Kantara Chapter 1 received widespread acclaim for its visual effects, performances, and direction. It has emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of the year, collecting ₹816.85 crore worldwide, just behind Chhaava.