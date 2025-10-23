Prabhas celebrates 46th birthday as Rishab Shetty, Teja Sajja share warm wishes for the Rebel Star’s incredible journey

As Prabhas celebrates his 46th birthday on October 23 the actor has been inundated with warm wishes from his peers across the film industry. Known as the Rebel Star for his bold and magnetic screen presence, Prabhas has inspired countless artists and fans alike. From directors to fellow actors, the messages reflect admiration not only for his stellar performances but also for the person behind the superstar image. Social media buzzed with heartfelt tweets celebrating his journey, achievements, and the impact he continues to make in Indian cinema. Prabhas is celebrating his 46th birth anniversary on October 23. Known as the Rebel Star, he is admired for both his performances and personal qualities.

Rishabh, Teja wish Prabhas on social media

Actor-director Rishab Shetty wrote, “Wishing our own Darling #Prabhas Sir a blessed and powerful year ahead. May you continue to entertain and inspire audiences across the world with your incredible journey. Happy Birthday!”

Actor Teja Sajja added, “Happy Birthday to our beloved Rebelstar #Prabhas Anna. May your aura keep shining and inspiring everyone around you! #HappyBirthdayPrabhas Garu.”

Sudheer Babu tweeted, “Happy Birthday my dear friend #Prabhas. Keep ruling hearts and screens as Raaja Saab!.

Vishnu Manchu expressed, “Happy Birthday to my brother #Prabhas. You’ve always carried strength and grace, and my loyalty to you is for life. Wishing you more power, peace & thunder at the box office. Love you. Har Har Mahadev. #HappyBirthdayPrabhas.”

Manoj Manchu praised Prabhas’s kindness, saying, “Happy Birthday to one of the sweetest souls I know! Wishing everyone’s darling #Prabhas Babai the very best in everything you desire today and always. You continue to own hearts with your love, kindness and silent generosity. Stay blessed forever, Rebel Star.”

Director Sujeeth reflected on their collaboration, “Another Special Day… Happy Birthday #Prabhas Anna. Saaho will always be timeless… made more than just cinema by the vibe and energy you brought. And while the celebrations roll on, the fire continues to burn bright. #OG is now streaming on Netflix.”

Kantara star Rukmini Vasanth recalled, “Happy Birthday, Prabhas Sir. I still fondly remember your sweet phone call wishing me well for Kantara. As a fan, I can't wait for the opportunity to share the screen with you, Sir.”

Malavika Mohanan wished, “Happy Birthday, King. Wishing you nothing but the best & wishing for all your upcoming films to become mega blockbusters. Will always be grateful I got to share the screen with you & can’t wait for everyone to watch our film.”

Prabhas's cinematic journey

Prabhas, born on October 23, 1979, in Chennai, India, has journeyed from a modest debutant to one of Indian cinema’s biggest superstars. Starting his career with Eeswar in 2002, he gradually earned recognition through films like Varsham and Chatrapathi. His breakthrough came with the monumental Baahubali series (2015, 2017), which turned him into a pan-Indian icon, winning millions of fans worldwide.

Known for his dedication and versatility, Prabhas balances intense action roles with romantic and dramatic performances effortlessly. With recent films like Saaho, Radhe Shyam, Kalki 2898 AD he continues to expand his appeal across India. His upcoming films include Raja Saab, Fauzi, Spirit and Kalki's sequel.