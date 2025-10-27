Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release: Rishab Shetty's 800-cr hit is out on OTT in less than a month | When and where to watch

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, which he wrote, directed and starred in, is getting a digital release less than a month after its theatrical release on October 2. The film, which also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram, will soon be available on OTT. Know when and where to watch the film. Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release: Rishab Shetty has written, directed and starred in the epic.

When and where to watch Kantara Chapter 1 on OTT

Kantara Chapter 1 will be released on Prime Video on October 31. Making the announcement on Monday, the OTT platform wrote, “get ready to witness the LEGENDary adventure of BERME (fire emoji). #KantaraALegendChapter1OnPrime, October 31.” They also released a trailer of a crucial scene from the film, which shows Rishab’s character, Berme, and his men preparing to fight back. The film will be released in the original Kannada along with dubbed versions of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Fans of the film noticed that Hindi was missing from the list of languages it would be released in. One of them commented, “Hindi laoge to hi Hit review aayenge (You’ll have a hit on your hands if you release in Hindi).” Another wrote, “What about Hindi?” Numerous people commented asking when the Hindi version would be released. Some wondered why the film was releasing so soon on OTT, leaving comments like, “2nd October theater release and 31st October OTT release? So much fast.”

About Kantara Chapter 1

Set in the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara Chapter 1 traces the backstory of the legends of Panjuluri Daiva, Guliga and Chavundi. The film produced by Hombale Films is a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, which also starred and was directed by Rishab.

Describing the film, Rishab said in a press release: “Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is a story deeply embedded in our soil, celebrating the sacred bond between man, nature, and faith. When I began working on this prequel, I wanted to return to the origins of this world—to the roots that inspired it all. Every ritual, emotion, and moment in the film draws from lived culture and real traditions.”

Kantara Chapter 1 is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, having beaten Chhaava’s ₹807 crore. It collected ₹813 crore worldwide in its first 25 days of release. Talking about the response to it, he added, “The love it received in theatres is a reflection of how deeply our folklore resonates with audiences. I’m thrilled that Prime Video will take this story beyond borders, allowing viewers everywhere to experience the spirit, mystery, and divinity of Kantara’s world in its purest form.”

Interestingly, Kantara Chapter 1 is releasing in English in theatres worldwide on October 31, the same date as its OTT release.