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Karan Johar's Dharma Productions enters Gujarati cinema with Jindagi Once More

Jindagi Once More is directed by Jaymin and stars Siddharth Randeria in the lead role. It will release in theatres on June 19.

May 20, 2026 09:41 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Dharma Productions, co-led by filmmaker Karan Johar, is all set to make its debut in the Gujarati film industry in collaboration with Vaartakaar Films, presenting the upcoming film Jindagi Once More.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions will begin its foray into Gujarati cinema.(PTI)

The film is set to release in theatres on 19 June 2026. Starring Siddharth Randeria in the lead role, Jindagi Once More is presented by Dharma Productions, and is a Vaartakaar Films production. It is produced by Vaasu Dholakia and directed by Jaymin. Aarti Patel is also part of the cast.

About Jindagi Once More

The film explores an emotional narrative centred on a father-son relationship, touching on the poignant reality that children rarely know who their father truly was before they were born. Arriving in theatres just in time for the Father’s Day weekend, the movie promises to be the ultimate seasonal watch for families across generations.

It marks the directorial debut of Jaymin and features a screenplay written by Deep Dholakia. In addition to his writing credits, Deep Dholakia makes his on-screen debut alongside another promising new face, Jahanvi Dhakan.

On Dharma's foray into Gujarati cinema

Jindagi Once More releases on 19th June 2026.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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