Kardashian sisters unleash candid look in rare unfiltered snapshot. Fans stunned by natural look

May 06, 2023 12:12 PM IST

Khloé Kardashian recently broke the internet by sharing a rare, unfiltered photo of herself, along with her sisters Kim and Kylie

In a surprising turn of events, Khloé Kardashian, along with her sisters Kim and Kylie, posted a photo on Instagram without any filters or retouching. The trio, known for their impeccable beauty and fashion choices, decided to take a break from their usual glam and opted for a more natural look in their latest snapshot.

The photo, which was posted just hours ago, has already garnered a lot of attention from the Kardashian community, with fans taking to the comments section to express their excitement and surprise at the unfiltered image. "I can't believe they actually posted a photo without any filters. This is a rare sight," wrote one fan.

Khloé's caption on the post has also sparked some speculation among fans. She wrote, "If you only knew what we were doing when we took this snapshot. I miss you two," which has led some to wonder what exactly the sisters were up to when they took the photo. One fan even suggested that they were "stoned and having a good time."

Despite the mystery surrounding the photo, it's clear that the Kardashian sisters are embracing their natural beauty and encouraging others to do the same. The unfiltered snapshot is a refreshing change from the usual heavily edited photos that dominate social media, and it's a reminder that even the most glamorous celebrities have moments when they just want to keep it real.

