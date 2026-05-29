KD The Devil OTT release: When and where to watch Nora Fatehi, Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty's Kannada film

KD The Devil OTT release: Prem’s Kannada film KD The Devil ran into trouble ahead of its theatrical release over the song Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse (Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke) and its suggestive lyrics. After the Dhruva Sarja, Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty film was released in theatres on April 30 to a lukewarm response, find out when and where to stream it on OTT soon.

Where and where to watch KD The Devil on OTT

KD The Devil OTT release: Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi in a still from the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke in the Kannada film.

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KD The Devil was released in theatres on April 30 and will now be available on OTT more than a month later. The Kannada film will be available to stream on Zee5 from June 5. The official social media account of Zee5 Kannada posted a new trailer cut of the film, writing, “Dust everywhere you step, blood everywhere you blow! The countdown to the Devil's entry begins. 'KD - The Devil' on Kannada ZEE5 from June 5th.”

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{{^usCountry}} The video begins with a voiceover noting that a criminal named Kali was being escorted by security, even though the Prime Minister does not receive such treatment. They add that it felt more like a victory march. We’re soon introduced to Kaalidasa, aka KD, with the promotional material hinting that a normal man gets caught in something far bigger than him. The trailer ends with him hacking away at everyone who comes in his way. About KD The Devil {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video begins with a voiceover noting that a criminal named Kali was being escorted by security, even though the Prime Minister does not receive such treatment. They add that it felt more like a victory march. We’re soon introduced to Kaalidasa, aka KD, with the promotional material hinting that a normal man gets caught in something far bigger than him. The trailer ends with him hacking away at everyone who comes in his way. About KD The Devil {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} KD The Devil is directed by Prem and produced by Venkat K. Narayana for KVN Productions. It stars Dhruva Sarja, Kichcha Sudeepa, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi. According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film collected ₹24.19 crore worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} KD The Devil is directed by Prem and produced by Venkat K. Narayana for KVN Productions. It stars Dhruva Sarja, Kichcha Sudeepa, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi. According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film collected ₹24.19 crore worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

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In March this year, the film came under the scanner when the song Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse (Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke) was released, picturised on Nora and Sanjay. The lyrics penned by Prem in Kannada and Raqueeb Alam in Hindi received flak for being suggestive. After widespread criticism, Nora distanced herself from the song, claiming she did not know the song’s meaning when she shot for it. Raqueeb, too, claimed to only translate what Prem had written.

The Hindi version of the song was removed from YouTube and other platforms, and legal petitions were filed with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and State Women's Commissions for Haryana and Karnataka also intervened. Sanjay and Nora later pledged to sponsor girls' education.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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