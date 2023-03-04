After 22 years of marriage, Kellyanne Conway and George Conway file for divorce; fans react

The recent breakups of several high-profile celebrity couples have served as a harsh reminder that even the most admired relationships can come to an unexpected end. Unfortunately, this trend extends beyond Hollywood as some political figures, like Kellyanne and George Conway, have also made the difficult decision to split after 22 years of marriage. Fans of the couple were taken aback by the news and expressed their surprise and disappointment at their separation. (Also read: Kerry Washington says her anniversary celebration plans with husband Nnamdi Asomugha will be 'secret' just like wedding)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Page Six, after being married for 22 years, Kellyanne Conway, who worked for former President Donald Trump, and George Conway, who often criticized the President, have decided to end their marriage. Also Beltway insiders shared that both of them have hired lawyers and are working to figure out the details of their separation.

The New York Post's official Twitter account shared an update about Kellyanne and George's separation, and wrote, “EXCLUSIVE: Kellyanne Conway and George Conway to divorce after 22 years of marriage.” Nick Adams commented, “Good for Kellyanne. George Conway personifies betaism.” Singer Five Time August wrote, “What!? No way! They always seemed so happy together...” Joe Matthews commented, “He married WAY outta his league.” Film Producer Errol Webber wrote, “Too late now. Shoulda gotten that divorce years ago. Being married to George Conway effectively made her a mole during the Trump Administration.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many celebrities friends reacted to their separation news. One of them, Lisa Marie wrote, “Disparity of success can wear on a marriage. especially when the woman is more successful.” Justin Pulitze commented, “@KellyannePolls ! You deserve far better. Onward & upward. #MAGA2024.” TRUMPLICAN TJiNY wrote, “Great, now he can spend more time w his Lincoln Project buddy’s..”

Reacting to their split, one of their fans wrote, “Surprising it took this long. They way he undermined his wife was unchivalrous. Ok to hate Trump — fine with that — but his wife deserved a husband who’d keep his mouth shut on that specific topic.” Another fan commented, “They’ll both be happier … well maybe not him. He never seems happy.” Other fan wrote, “Both sides recognized that this was likely an uncomfortable home. Nonetheless, divorce is traumatic for the whole family, and no one should celebrate it even when clearly appropriate.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fan shared an advice and stated, “My advice, which holds no weight is: find the reason you loved each other, leave all politics and opinions behind, they matter zero, find 4 reasons to be the example that people are more important then politics or anything else. You owe it to them to show what commitment looks like.”

Kellyanne wrote in her 2022 memoir Here's the Deal that she believed George's constant criticism of the President at the time was a form of betrayal and compared it to ‘cheating by tweeting.’ She also revealed that Ivanka Trump had recommended they seek couples therapy. Kellyanne and George are blessed with four children----Claudia Conway, Vanessa Conway, Charlotte Conway and George Conway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON