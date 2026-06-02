Kerala to boost film-friendly tourism, strengthen anti-piracy tools: Minister of Cinema, Tourism, and Cultural Affairs

Kerala will make its major tourist destinations more film-shooting friendly and strengthen legal action against movie piracy, State Minister for Cinema, Tourism, and Cultural Affairs P C Vishnunath said here on Tuesday. He was speaking after meeting representatives of the Malayalam film industry, as per news agency PTI. The minister convened the meeting at Mascot Hotel here to discuss issues facing the film sector, which he described as being at a crucial stage of growth.

What actions are being planned for the film industry

State Minister for Cinema, Tourism, and Cultural Affairs P C Vishnunath talked about the measures.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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"Malayalam cinema is today shining as one of the best film industries in India. Its market has expanded significantly, and all of us must work together to ensure that nothing harms the industry," Vishnunath told reporters after the discussions.

Among the issues raised by industry representatives was the long-standing concern over what they described as "double taxation".

The minister said the government would examine the matter seriously.

"This is not an issue that concerns only the Film Department. The Finance Department and the Local Self-Government Department are also involved. We will discuss the matter with the Chief Minister and the Local Self-Government Minister and take necessary steps," he said.

Vishnunath also underlined the importance of granting industry status to the film sector, a demand repeatedly raised by filmmakers and producers.

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{{^usCountry}} On piracy, the minister said the government was considering expanding the existing anti-piracy mechanism. At present, only one office is functioning to deal with piracy-related issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On piracy, the minister said the government was considering expanding the existing anti-piracy mechanism. At present, only one office is functioning to deal with piracy-related issues. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "We will examine the possibility of opening additional offices in Kochi and Kozhikode and expanding operations into two more zones," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We will examine the possibility of opening additional offices in Kochi and Kozhikode and expanding operations into two more zones," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The government will also study the recommendations of the Hema Committee and the proposed Film Policy before taking decisions on implementation. The findings of the committee headed by veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan will also be reviewed, the minister added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government will also study the recommendations of the Hema Committee and the proposed Film Policy before taking decisions on implementation. The findings of the committee headed by veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan will also be reviewed, the minister added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Highlighting Kerala's tourism potential, Vishnunath said the government wanted to encourage more film productions in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting Kerala's tourism potential, Vishnunath said the government wanted to encourage more film productions in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "In the past, high fee was charged at certain locations for film shoots. That was never an industry-friendly approach. We want all major tourist destinations in Kerala to become shooting-friendly," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In the past, high fee was charged at certain locations for film shoots. That was never an industry-friendly approach. We want all major tourist destinations in Kerala to become shooting-friendly," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister said the government would facilitate collaborations between Kerala-based filmmakers and international production houses, while also using cinema as a platform to promote the state's tourism sector globally.

The government is also considering bringing film workers under its broader insurance framework. However, Vishnunath made it clear that internal disputes within film organisations should be resolved by the organisations themselves. "It is not appropriate for the government or the minister to comment on internal matters of organisations. We will provide every possible support from outside the industry and act within the limits of the government's role," he said.

Representatives of various film bodies submitted a list of demands during the meeting. These included relief on entertainment tax, electricity tariff subsidies, comprehensive insurance coverage for film workers, stronger anti-piracy measures, establishment of a Malayalam Cinema Museum, timely payment for junior artists, and enhancement of existing subsidies.

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Representatives of actors, producers, distributors, theatre owners, and technical workers attended the meeting. Additional Chief Secretary for Cultural Affairs Dr Rajan N Khobragade was also present. Delegates from organisations including the Kerala Producers' Association, Film Exhibitors Federation, FEOCK, AMMA, WCC, MACTA, KSFDC, and the Kerala Cine Exhibitors Association participated in the discussions.

(via inputs from PTI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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