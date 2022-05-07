Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KGF Chapter 2 actor Mohan Juneja dies after prolonged illness, film's team and fans pay tribute

Kannada actor and comedian Mohan Juneja died aged 54 on Saturday after a prolonged illness. The actor was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2 and the film's team was among those who paid tribute to him.
Mohan Juneja acted in over a hundred films and TV shows in a long career.
Published on May 07, 2022 02:48 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Popular Kannada actor and comedian Mohan Juneja died on Saturday, May 7, after battling a prolonged illness, as per reports. He was 54. As per multiple reports, the actor had been suffering from an illness and failed to respond to the treatment. He died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday. Mohan was last seen on screen in the recent blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, having also appeared in the film’s prequel four years ago. The film series’ production house paid tribute to him on social media. Also read: KGF 2 box office collection: After Baahubali 2, Yash-starrer is 2nd non-Tamil film to cross 100cr in Tamil Nadu

Mohan appeared in over a hundred films in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, as well as Hindi in a career that spanned over a decade. He made his debut with the Kannada film Wall Poster. His appearance in TV shows like Vataara turned him into a household name in Karnataka. His appearance in Chellata was appreciated by fans as was his short cameo in the KGF franchise.

A few hours after Mohan’s death, KGF’s production house Hombale Films shared a picture of the actor on Twitter with the text ‘We miss you Mohan Juneja’. The picture of the actor was a still from his recent appearance in KGF 2. The tweet had a caption in Kannada and English, which read, “Our heartfelt Condolences to actor Mohan Juneja's family, friends & well-wishers. He was one of the best-known faces in Kannada films & our KGF family.”

Several fans also poured their grief over the actor’s death on social media, sharing pictures and videos from his career on social media and paying tributes to him. As per reports, his last rites will be conducted on Saturday evening in the presence of family and close friends in Bengaluru.

