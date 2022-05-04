KGF 2 box office collection: After Baahubali 2, Yash-starrer is 2nd non-Tamil film to cross 100cr in Tamil Nadu

Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, which has grossed over ₹1000 crore worldwide, has breached the ₹100 crore club in Tamil Nadu. This is the second non-Tamil movie after SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 to achieve this feat. In Tamil Nadu, the film continues to run to packed houses even after four weeks since its release. Also read: As KGF Chapter 2 crosses ₹1000 crore, here are all the major box office records broken by the Yash-starrer

Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to announce that KGF: Chapter 2 has entered the ₹100 crore club in Tamil Nadu. He wrote: “#KGF2 has joined the ₹ 100 crs Gross Club in TN. After #Baahubali2, becomes the 2nd non-Tamil origin/outside TN import to enter the prestigious ₹ 100 crs Gross Club in TN (sic).”

In KGF 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, Sanjay Dutt plays the primary antagonist. The second chapter follows the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises to become the king of a goldmine. The film also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role.

KGF: Chapter 2 was released in over 10,000 screens worldwide. It’s the biggest release ever for a Kannada film which has also been dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

The second part in the franchise was released amid very high expectations. Following the success of the first part of the franchise, the credit was attributed to Yash's presence in the movie. Speaking at the trailer launch event of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash said that his director Prashanth Neel deserves all the credit for the success of the first part.

"I am very attached to my industry. I should receive the least credit for my film. Honestly, I am happy we have done something with chapter 1. KGF happened because of Prasanth Neel. Lot of people give me credit, but it is bullshit. It is Prasanth Neel's film. He deserves all the credit. He can even makes first timers act as thorough professionals. And he loves his heroes and actors," Yash said.

