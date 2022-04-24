Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KGF Chapter 2 box office day 10: Hindi version will breach 300 crore club today, enters the top 10 list

KGF Chapter 2 box office day 10: The Hindi version of Yash's movie earned ₹300 crore, giving it a position among the top 10 highest earning movies in Hindi.
Sanjay Dutt in a still from KGF Chapter 2. 
Published on Apr 24, 2022 01:14 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

KGF Chapter 2's Hindi version has set another record. It will breach the 300 crore club on Sunday and has also joined the list of highest-earning movies in Hindi. (Also read: KGF Chapter 2 review: Yash's film is an explosive tale of brash, unapologetic and larger-than-life characters)

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “As you read this tweet, #KGFChapter2 Hindi has crossed 300 crs Nett at the India. Box office…Sunday Morningg. Only the 2nd South language dubbed in Hindi movie, after #Baahubali2 to join the 300 crs Nett club..10th Hindi movie to do this feat!” Other titles on the top 10 list include Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Secret Superstar, PK and others. It should be noted that the figures are only for India business.

Here are all the 300 crore club members, as per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh:

2014PK
2015Bajrangi Bhaijaan
2016Sultan
2016Dangal
2017Tiger Zinda Hai
2018Padmaavat
2018Sanju
2019War
2022KGF
Taran added, "#KGF2 continues to rule hearts and #BO.. Will score TRIPLE CENTURY today [second Sun; Day 11]. First film to hit 300 cr since #War [2019]. 10th film to swim past 300 cr mark. [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr. Total: 298.44 cr. #India biz. #Hindi."

Worldwide, the film is all set to cross 800 crore mark this weekend and might even overthrow Dangal as the second most successful movie ever made by the time it ends its run.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 stars Yash as Rocky, an ambitious underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster, controlling the gold-mining empire at Kolar Gold Fields. The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran.

Recently, the film's lead star Yash took to Instagram to share a post with all his fans for the support they have shown to his film. He said that a ‘thank you’ can never be enough.

KGF Chapter 2 also appears to have completely gobbled this week's release, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey. The film opened in theatres after multiple delays but could earn just 4 crore on its opening day.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

