KGF Chapter 2 box office day 11: Yash film earns 883 crore; goes past PK to be sixth-highest grossing Indian film ever

Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 has breached a new landmark becoming the sixth-highest-grossing Indian film of all-time. On Sunday, the film added ₹64.83 crore to its earnings, taking its total worldwide earnings to ₹883 crore. In the process, the Yash-starrer overtook Aamir Khan’s blockbuster PK’s lifetime gross of ₹854 crore. The Prasanth Neel film is now poised to break the ₹1000-crore barrier some time this week. Also read: Yash is showered with kisses as he celebrates KGF Chapter 2 success with director Prashanth Neel, producer. See pics

On Monday afternoon, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, “#KGF2 with ₹883.56 cr surpasses #AamirKhan's PK lifetime figure to become the SIXTH highest grossing Indian movie.” In a separate tweet, he gave a breakdown of the film’s day-by-day earning. KGF 2 saw a 50% jump in its business on Sunday, registering a strong day globally.

The film grossed an impressive ₹133 crore in its second weekend. Industry insiders are estimating that it should cross the lifetime gross earnings of the next two films in the list—Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan—this week itself.

The film's Hindi-dubbed version has also been the most successful film in Hindi in the post-pandemic era. As per figures released earlier in the day, KGF 2's Hindi version has earned ₹321 crore in earnings at the box office. It has surpassed the earnings of other high-grossing Hindi films like Sooryavanshi, The Kashmir Files and RRR’s Hindi version.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 follows an underdog named Rocky (Yash) who is fighting to retain control over his newly-acquired gold-mining empire at Kolar Gold Fields. The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran.

Recently, while speaking with Public TV channel, the franchise's executive producer Karthik Gowda confirmed that pre-production work on KGF: Chapter 3 has begun but did not divulge more details.

