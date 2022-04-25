Home / Entertainment / Others / Yash is showered with kisses as he celebrates KGF Chapter 2 success with director Prashanth Neel, producer. See pics
Yash is showered with kisses as he celebrates KGF Chapter 2 success with director Prashanth Neel, producer. See pics

  • KGF Chapter 2 actor Yash celebrated the success of the film with director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kiragandur. A picture from their get-together shows Yash being kissed by them on his cheeks. 
Yash with KGF 2 producer Vijay Kiragandur and director Prashanth Neel.&nbsp;
Published on Apr 25, 2022 10:02 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

As KGF Chapter 2 recorded impressive numbers at the box office and turned out to be a hit, actor Yash joined his team for a celebration. The actor celebrated in the company of director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kiragandur as they all basked in the film's success. A picture of the three of them hints at a party on the beachside. Also read: Raveena Tandon celebrates KGF Chapter 2 success with a surprise party from daughter Rasha. See pics

The distributor of the film, Hombale Films's official Twitter page, shared two pictures of the KGF team. A picture shows Yash in a printed orange shirt and denim shorts, sandwiched between director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kiragandur as they kiss him on his cheeks. The background hints at a beachside deck at a scenic location. A cake is also seen kept on a table in front of them. It has ‘KGF Chapter 2’ and ‘It’s just the beginning’ written on it.

Interestingly, the trio had celebrated the success of KGF: Chapter 1 in an identical fashion four years ago, something that fans pointed out in their replies to the tweet.

KGF: Chapter 2 released in Kannada as well as Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The Hindi version of the film has crossed 300 crore in 11 days. The film had made 50 crore on day one and went on to cross major benchmarks each day. The global box office gross of the film is over 800 crores.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj. Recently, Raveena's daughter Rasha also hosted a surprise celebratory lunch for the actor. Raveena was joined by Rasha, husband Anil Thadani and son Ranbir for the lunch. Sharing a few pictures from the same on Instagram, Raveena wrote, “Sunday celebratory lunches be like this ♥️♥️ thank you @rashathadani for this beautiful surprise!”

Last week, Amul had also congratulated the team of KGF: Chapter 2 through its latest topical advertisement, featuring Yash. The topical featured Yash as his character Rocky — an orphan who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine in the Kolar Gold Fields, a mining region in Karnataka — posing with his bike, holding a slice of bread smeared with Amul butter.

