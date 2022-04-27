Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KGF Chapter 2 box office day 13 collection: Yash film inches towards 1000 crore, Hindi version set to cross 350 crore

KGF Chapter 2 box office day 13 collection: Prasanth Neel's Yash-starrer film is slowly inching towards the ₹1000 crore mark at the global box office, while it's Hindi version is eyeing Dangal's domestic record.
KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, is steadily breaking box office records each day.
Published on Apr 27, 2022
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 continues to be the number one Indian film at the box office almost two weeks into its release. On Tuesday, the film earned over 19 crore at the box office worldwide, taking its overall tally to an impressive 926 crore. The Hindi-dubbed version of the Yash-starrer is doing pretty well too, having grossed 336 crore. It looks set to dethrone Dangal as the second-highest-earning film in Hindi in the domestic market. Also read: Yash says he and director Prasanth Neel have discussed KGF: Chapter 3: ‘There are a lot of kick-a** scenes’

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to share the global gross of KGF 2. He tweeted, “#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office refuses to slow down. Dream run continues.” He then added a day-by-day breakdown of the film’s earnings, which shows that it has accumulated collections of over 200 crore in week 2 alone. The film has not faced any competition from the other two big-ticket releases at this time- Vijay’s Beast and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey.

The Hindi-dubbed version of the film has already become the most successful film in Hindi post-pandemic as in now on its way to become one of the most successful ever. While Baahubali: The Conclusion’s 510 crore is certainly out of reach, KGF 2 stands to beat the next in line--Dangal, which had earnings of 387 crore domestically.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that it all depends on how the film fares in the coming weekend against new releases. “#KGF2 maintains a strong grip on weekdays... Has chances of crossing #Dangal, if it continues to score in Week 3/#Eid, when two prominent titles arrive... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr, Mon 8.28 cr, Tue 7.48 cr. Total: 336.88 cr. #India biz,” he wrote.

KGF Chapter 2 is the sequel to its hit first part and marks the return of Yash as Rocky. It also stars Sanjay Dutt as antagonist Adheera and Raveena Tandon as the Prime Minister. A third part is reportedly being planned with both Yash and the film’s director Prasanth Neel having spoken about it in public.

