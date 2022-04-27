KGF Chapter 2 box office day 13 collection: Yash film inches towards 1000 crore, Hindi version set to cross 350 crore

Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 continues to be the number one Indian film at the box office almost two weeks into its release. On Tuesday, the film earned over ₹19 crore at the box office worldwide, taking its overall tally to an impressive ₹926 crore. The Hindi-dubbed version of the Yash-starrer is doing pretty well too, having grossed ₹336 crore. It looks set to dethrone Dangal as the second-highest-earning film in Hindi in the domestic market. Also read: Yash says he and director Prasanth Neel have discussed KGF: Chapter 3: ‘There are a lot of kick-a** scenes’

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to share the global gross of KGF 2. He tweeted, “#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office refuses to slow down. Dream run continues.” He then added a day-by-day breakdown of the film’s earnings, which shows that it has accumulated collections of over ₹200 crore in week 2 alone. The film has not faced any competition from the other two big-ticket releases at this time- Vijay’s Beast and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey.

The Hindi-dubbed version of the film has already become the most successful film in Hindi post-pandemic as in now on its way to become one of the most successful ever. While Baahubali: The Conclusion’s ₹510 crore is certainly out of reach, KGF 2 stands to beat the next in line--Dangal, which had earnings of ₹387 crore domestically.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that it all depends on how the film fares in the coming weekend against new releases. “#KGF2 maintains a strong grip on weekdays... Has chances of crossing #Dangal, if it continues to score in Week 3/#Eid, when two prominent titles arrive... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr, Mon 8.28 cr, Tue 7.48 cr. Total: ₹ 336.88 cr. #India biz,” he wrote.

KGF Chapter 2 is the sequel to its hit first part and marks the return of Yash as Rocky. It also stars Sanjay Dutt as antagonist Adheera and Raveena Tandon as the Prime Minister. A third part is reportedly being planned with both Yash and the film’s director Prasanth Neel having spoken about it in public.

