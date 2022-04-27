Yash says he and director Prasanth Neel have discussed KGF: Chapter 3: ‘There are a lot of kick-a** scenes’

KGF: Chapter 2’s success at the box office has raised the obvious question--whether there will be a third part in the franchise. The film’s executive producer recently hinted that it is a possibility but nothing substantial was said beyond that. Now, in a recent interview, the film’s leading man Yash has broken his silence about it. The actor says that he and director Prashant Neel have already discussed the next part and even have a few scenes and sequences in mind for the storyboard. Also read: What KGF: Chapter 2's mid-credits scene reveals about franchise's future and fate of Yash's character Rocky

KGF 2 has a mid-credits scene, which teases the possibility of a third part, without fully confirming it. But the end was deliberately kept open-ended. Given that the film has now earned over ₹900 crore at the box office, the producers would be tempted to go for Chapter 3. Last week, speaking with Public TV channel, the franchise's executive producer Karthik Gowda confirmed that pre-production work on the third part has begun but did not divulge more details. At the film's trailer launch, Neel joked the third part would be ready in about eight years. But all this was speculative.

However, in an interview with Variety, Yash spoke about KGF 3 and said, “Already we have thought of a lot of scenes, me and Prashanth. There are a lot of things which we couldn’t do in Chapter 2. So we know there are a lot of possibilities, a lot of kick-a** scenes are there.”

However, the actor added that the film is just an idea for now and hasn’t moved beyond that stage. “But it’s just an idea. And we’ve just left it there right now,” he said. However, the fact that there is discussion on it will give some hope to the fans.

The KGF saga is the story of Rocky (Yash), an underdog who rises from being a henchman in Mumbai to become a dangerous gangster, controlling the gold-mining empire at Kolar Gold Fields. The Kannada film has emerged as one of the most successful Indian films of all time. With a worldwide earning of ₹907 crore, it stands sixth on the list of highest-grossing Indian films. Analysts estimate that it may end up in the top three by the time it ends its run. Its Hindi version is already the most successful film in Hindi post-pandemic and is threatening the lifetime collections of blockbusters such as Tiger Zinda Hai and Dangal.

