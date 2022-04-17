KGF Chapter 2 box office day 3: Yash's film breaches 400 crore club, Hindi version breaks a massive record

The worldwide and domestic box office is witnessing an unprecedented event right now. Kannada film KGF Chapter 2's Hindi version has collected the fastest ₹143 crore in just three days. This goes not just for a Hindi dubbed version for a different language movie but for all movies ever released in Hindi in India. (Also read: Decoding the success of KGF Chapter 2 and Pushpa The Rise: How they brought back Bollywood's own angry young man formula)

Overseas, the trend is just as spectacular. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film has earned ₹400 crore at the worldwide box office in just three days. “#KGFChapter2 CROSSES ₹ 400 cr mark in just 3 days. All set to STORM past ₹500 cr today,” he wrote. Giving a break up of the Hindi version, he wrote, “All India Hindi Box Office. Day 1 - ₹ 53.95 cr Day 2 - ₹ 46.79 cr Day 3 - ₹ 42.90 cr Total - ₹ 143.64 cr. FIRST ever movie in Hindi to achieve this number in first 3 days. #Yash creates HISTORY.”

Compared to the KGF Chapter 2, the week's other big release, Vijay's Beast has almost crashed, unable to earn even ₹1 crore total since release on Wednesday. “Day 1 - ₹ 0.50 cr, Day 2 - ₹ 0.15 cr, Day 3 - ₹ 0.08 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 0.05 cr Total - ₹ 0.78 cr.”

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF Chapter 1. Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster.

The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran.

About the film's success, Prashanth told PTI in an interview, “When we started with the film, we never thought that it would be this (big) and that we would be here today. We didn't start by trying to make it into a pan-India film or for that matter, in two-parts. We started out as a Kannada movie and eventually thought of splitting it in two parts and taking it outside. The credit should go to the producer and Yash. For me, the idea was to connect with people with the mother-son story."

