KGF Chapter 2 box office day 2: Yash's film collects a monumental 300 cr worldwide, Hindi version mints 100 crore

KGF Chapter 2, starring Yash in the lead, has earned an unprecedented ₹300 crore in two days. The film, which released on Thursday, has been doing exceptionally well in the Hindi belt as well. Its Hindi version has earned ₹100 crore as well. (Also read: KGF Chapter 2 review: Yash's film is an explosive tale of brash, unapologetic and larger-than-life characters)

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted the figures on Saturday. “Mind-boggling Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Total: ₹ 100.74 cr,” he wrote. He also shared the worldwide figures: “#KGFChapter2 has crossed ₹ 300 crs Gross at the WW Box office.. In jus 2 days.”

According to a statement, issued by Excel Entertainment on Friday, the film had grossed ₹134.36 crore on opening day, of which ₹63.66 has been earned in the Hindi speaking market.

#KGFChapter2 has crossed ₹ 300 crs Gross at the WW Box office.. In jus 2 days.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 16, 2022

KGF: Chapter 2 follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The first film came out in 2018. In addition to Yash, the sequel features Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and marks Sanjay Dutt's debut in Kannada films. KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, and Srinidhi Shetty, among others.

About starring in the film, Srinidhi told PTI in an interview. "I couldn’t believe I had received the opportunity. I was going for the homecoming ceremony (after the international pageant) and this was the first project I got. I went for the meeting, and Prashanth narrated the story and my character. Back then it was not 'KGF' part one and two," she added.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “With its sequel, KGF: Chapter 2, director Prashanth Neel has created something that’s way more immersive and worth all the hype that he managed to sustain for three and a half years since the first part. KGF 2 once again recreates the dark and deadly world where chopping heads and slitting throats are the norm. Gunshots are fired at whim and there’s no remorse in anyone's heart. One of the finest sequels to have come out in a long time, KGF 2 takes off right from where the first part ended.”

