KGF Chapter 2 box office: Yash film crosses 1000 cr gross worldwide, is 4th Indian film to achieve the feat

KGF Chapter 2, starring Yash in the lead, has crossed the ₹1000 crore mark in gross worldwide collection. The film has become the fourth Indian movie after RRR, Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion to achieve the feat. KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj. Also read: Yash is showered with kisses as he celebrates KGF Chapter 2 success with director Prashanth Neel, producer. See pics

Sharing the update on Saturday, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on Twitter, “#KGFChapter2 has crossed ₹ 1,000 Crs Gross Mark at the WW Box Office.. Only the 4th Indian Movie to do so after #Dangal , #Baahubali2 and #RRRMovie.”

KGF 2, which had released on April 14 in theatres worldwide, recorded gross domestic collection of ₹134.50 crore on its opening day. The film is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. The two-part movie series follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. Sanjay plays the antagonist Adheera in the period action drama.

Earlier, Sanjay's wife Maanayata had penned a note to talk about how the film was a special journey for not just the actor but also his family as he was battling cancer during the film shoot. She said in a statement, "The film has been a special journey for us in more ways than one. All those who have often labelled him as irresponsible, non-committed and a bad boy must watch this film to see his determination, dedication and commitment."

Describing Sanjay as a "hero", Maanayata added, "Sanju shot this film during the most vulnerable phase of his life... our lives. He shot uncomplainingly, all those strenuous scenes with the same passion as ever. For me he is the HERO of the film. Cool, powerful, spirited and a fighter to the very end! KGF2 belongs to Adheera! Having said that, Sanju is back with a bang, and he couldn't have said it better himself - aa raha hoon mein."

