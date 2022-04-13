KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) beats all post-pandemic films' day 1 gross even before release, earns 20 crore in advance booking

KGF: Chapter 2 has not even released yet but the film is already setting box office records. The film's Hindi dubbed version has recorded unprecedented advance bookings, which has seen it surpass the opening day collections of all Hindi films in the post-pandemic era. As per trade analysts, the film's Hindi version has already sold tickets worth ₹20 crore, a day before its release. This is higher than the release day earnings of all Hindi films that released since the pandemic hit. And with KGF 2 set to add to this on release day, the figure would go even higher. Also read: KGF: Chapter 2 Hindi version breaks RRR's advance booking record

KGF: Chapter 2 is a Kannada film, starring Yash, along with Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj. The film is a sequel to the 2018 superhit KGF: Chapter 1. The primary reason for the film's bumper advance collection has been an extended advance booking window and absence of competition in the north. Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey was to clash with this film but it's release was postponed.

As per a report in BoxOfficeIndia.com, "The advance of KGF2 has beaten all releases at 12 pm a day before release, expect Baahubali - The Conclusion and this does not include Hollywood releases. This will mean a collection higher than all the release post pandemic before a show has started."

The report further states that while the film does have a shot at surpassing Baahubali 2's numbers too, it remains to be seen if it can. "Normally you would say the overall advance in terms of collections would surpass Baahubali - The Conclusion as the last day is the strongest for advance but the situation here is slightly different as the advance opened early and it has covered so much ground till now that the final day may not be far bigger than all the other days like it is most films."

KGF series is centred on a smuggler named Rocky (Yash), who aims to control the gold mining empire at the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). In a recent interview, Yash admitted that the film borrows its essence from Amitabh Bachchan's 'angry young man' films. "It's the essence of the belief system, the hero and his heroism- that kind of film. It has nothing to do with any film but in general, the kind of films they used to make, the essence is the same, what whole of India wants to see. At least, whoever I meet, they say they love those kind of films," he told Bollywood Hungama. The film releases on April 14.

