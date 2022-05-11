KGF Chapter 2 star Yash shares glimpse of his 'wild Wednesday' with kids as he turns into tiger, fans love his soft side

Actor Yash, who is flying high with the success of KGF: Chapter 2, recently spent some quality time with his children Ayra and Yatharv at home. Giving fans a peek in their daily banter, Yash dropped an adorable video of him bonding with his kids. Fans loved the bonding between the actor and his children, calling the video cute. Also read: Yash's daughter sings Salaam Rocky Boy from KGF 2 with a twist; video of their 'morning ritual' goes viral. Watch

In the video, Yash is seen playing with his kids. As his son Yathrav says in the video, "I am a big bad wolf and dinosaur," Yash plays along and replies, "Now dada is becoming a tiger." At this, Yathrav is seen running away while the actor and his daughter Ayra burst into laughter.

Fans showered love upon the actor in the comment section of the video. Many called it cute while some commented that Yash was “father of the year”. Several fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments.

Yash tied the knot with Radhika Pandit in 2016. The couple was blessed with their first child, Ayra in 2018. Their son Yathrav was born a year later. Yash shares a close bond with his family. Earlier, Radhika had shared a precious picture of the KGF actor playing on the beach with his family. Apart from this, she keeps sharing several moments of the happy family on the internet.

Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 continues to do well at the box office. The film is inching closer to completing a month at the ticket window and refusing to slow down. So far, it has earned over ₹1100 crore, making it one of the most successful Indian films ever.

Yash recently revealed that he and the film's director Prashanth Neel have already been in talks for the third instalment. Talking about KGF 3, he told Variety, “Already we have thought of a lot of scenes, me and Prashanth. There are a lot of things which we couldn’t do in Chapter 2. So we know there are a lot of possibilities, a lot of kick-a** scenes are there.”

