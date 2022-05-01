Yash's daughter sings Salaam Rocky Boy from KGF 2 with a twist; video of their 'morning ritual' goes viral. Watch

Yash, the star of KGF: Chapter 2 which recently crossed the ₹1000 crore mark at the global box office, has also found a fan of the movie in his daughter Arya. The three-year-old recently sang a song from the movie, which stars Yash as Rocky, popularly known as Rocky Bhai. The song, titled Salaam Rocky Bhai, is from KGF Chapter 1 which came out in 2018. Also Read| Yash enjoys beach time with wife Radhika Pandit and kids; fans call it a 'much-needed break' after KGF Chapter 2 success

However, Arya gave her own twist to the song, and called Yash 'Rocky Boy' instead of Rocky Bhai. Yash took to his social media accounts on Saturday to share a video of his daughter singing "Salaam Rocky Boy. Rock Rock, Rocky." He captioned it, "Morning ritual.. has to begin with making fun of Rocky 'BOY.'"

Morning ritual.. has to begin with making fun of Rocky "BOY" 😂 pic.twitter.com/aMlGWzW32E — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) April 30, 2022

The video has gone viral since then, with fans calling Arya 'adorable' and 'cute.' A fan wrote, "She is adorable and you are charismatic. Of course your family as whole is a superlative and blessed one." Some fans wrote that not only Arya but a lot of young kids in India have become a fan of the 'Rocky bhai brand.' Meanwhile, one joked that Arya is the only one who can call Rocky 'boy' instead of 'bhai.' Others revealed that their kids also loved the video and tried to sing Salaam Rocky Bhai.

Here is one more such fan from Dallas, Texas 🙂 pic.twitter.com/tlihuq9t0s — MJ (@ManojTexan) May 1, 2022

Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit also haves a two-year-old son named Yatharv. The family was spotted hanging together at a beach, days after the KGF 2's release on April 14. The Prashant Neel directorial, which also starred Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and Srinidhi Shetty among others, has broken several records at the box office.

It is only the fourth Indian film to gross over ₹1000 crore globally, and also the highest-grossing film from the Kannada film industry by a huge margin. It has earned more than the combined gross of the next 12 highest-grossing Kannada films. No other film has even earned one-fourth of its total box office gross.

