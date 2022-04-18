Yash enjoys beach time with wife Radhika Pandit and kids; fans call it a 'much-needed break' after KGF Chapter 2 success

Yash has been seen enjoying some family time with his wife Radhika Pandit and their kids Arya and Yathrav after the success of his film KGF: Chapter 2. Fans called it a much-needed break for Yash after delivering a blockbuster film. KGF 2 recently became the second-highest-grossing film in the world by making a total earning of ₹551.83 cr over this weekend. Also Read| KGF Chapter 2 box office day 4: Yash's film crosses ₹550 crore, was second-highest-grossing film globally this weekend

Radhika took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a picture of her outing with Yash and their kids. The photograph showed the family surrounded by a bunch of beach toys. Radhika, who often shares pictures of the family together on her handle, captioned it with a simple heart emoji.

Fans soon showered the picture with a lot of love. One called them "Family No. 1" while another called them "Picture-perfect." One wrote, "A better vacation is most needed after a flawless success." Another fan praised Yash and wrote, "After giving out a blockbuster, chilling like nothing happened." One called him a "complete family man."

One wrote, "May God protect this family from all evil eyes." Several others made similar comments and also dropped in evil eye amulet emojis. Another commented, "This pic is soo cute, lovely, adorable words not enough."

KGF: Chapter 2, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty, and Raveena Tandon, was released on April 14 in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. It is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF Chapter 1. Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster.

The film has broken several records since its release on Thursday. Its Hindi version, which had surpassed day 1 gross of all post-pandemic films with just advance bookings, went on the become the biggest opener in India with its earning of ₹53.95 on the first day.

