KGF Chapter 2 box office day 4: Yash's film crosses 550 crore, was second-highest-grossing film globally this weekend

Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has registered yet another ₹100-crore day at the global box office, minting ₹132 crore on its fourth day of release. The film has now taken its total earnings across all language versions to a phenomenal ₹551.83 cr. Moreover, as per trade analysts, this gross collection makes the film the second-highest-grossing film in the world over the recently-concluded weekend. KGF 2 was only behind Fantastic Beasts 3 in that list and ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Also read: Decoding KGF 2 and Pushpa's success: How they brought back the angry young man

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted about the film's success on Monday, stating that Comscore's list of Global Top 10 Movies for the April 15th to 17th Weekend included KGF 2 at the second spot. Comscore is an American media measurement and analytics company that provides market data and analytics. Fellow trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan provided a more detailed analysis of KGF 2's global earnings, giving a day-by-day breakdown of the film's global gross.

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office



CROSSES ?500 cr milestone mark in just 4 days.



Day 1 - ? 165.37 cr

Day 2 - ? 139.25 cr

Day 3 - ? 115.08 cr

Day 4 - ? 132.13 cr

Total - ? 551.83 cr



The film's Hindi-dubbed version, too, has been shattering records at the box office. While the final figures from Sunday for the film's Hindi version are yet to come in, it is expected that the film has grossed in excess of ₹180 crore, making it one of the highest-grossing films in Hindi for its opening weekend.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF Chapter 1. Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The sequel sees Yash's character Rocky trying to consolidate his newly-acquired gold-mining empire. The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran.

About the film's success, Prashanth told PTI in an interview, “When we started with the film, we never thought that it would be this (big) and that we would be here today. We didn't start by trying to make it into a pan-India film or for that matter, in two-parts. We started out as a Kannada movie and eventually thought of splitting it in two parts and taking it outside. The credit should go to the producer and Yash. For me, the idea was to connect with people with the mother-son story."

