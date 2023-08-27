King of Kotha box office collection day 3: Dulquer Salmaan film makes 2.25 crore, takes total earnings to 11.7 cr

Dulquer Salmaan's latest film King of Kotha earned ₹2.25 crore nett in India on its third day, as per early estimates. A report by Sacnilk.com said that the film has collected more than ₹11 crore nett in India, so far. King of Kotha hit theatres on August 24. The Malayalam movie has been dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. The film also features Aishwarya Lekshmi of Ponniyin Selvan fame, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, and Gokul Suresh, among others. Also read: King of Kotha Twitter review

King of Kotha box office

Dulquer Salmaan, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Shabeer Kallarakkal pose during the promotion of their promotion of their film King of Kotha in Mumbai. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After opening at ₹6.85 crore on Thursday, King of Kotha had earned ₹2.6 crore nett in India in all languages on Friday. With a ₹2.25 crore collection on Saturday, the film's three-day total now stands at ₹11.7 crore nett in India. The film is directed by Abhilash Joshiy and produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studio.

Dulquer on backing King of Kotha as producer

Dulquer Salman, who was recently also seen in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s Netflix series Guns and Gulaabs, had said in an interview with news agency PTI that he had been dreaming of making movies that did 'big theatrical numbers' for a while.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Opening up about why he decided to back King of Kotha as a producer, the actor had said, "In the current climate, people want theatrical experience. In Malayalam, we do so much of smaller, intimate realistic storytelling... I was like, ‘You need to draw people to theatres. They should come and celebrate’. It should be visually spectacular and technically sound."

King of Kotha is Dulquer Salmaan’s seventh project as a producer, but first-period action-drama in his over a decade-long career. The actor, who has been part of King of Kotha since its ideation stage in 2019, said the narrative demanded that the movie be made on a certain budget.

"The massive tentpole films that we all celebrate are not made easily. There’s a lot of effort, time, and money that go into it," the actor had said, explaining what went into creating the massive sets of the film that was reportedly made on a budget of ₹50-60 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.