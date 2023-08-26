King of Kotha box office collection day 2: Dulquer Salmaan film earns 2 cr, could cross 10 crore mark today

Dulquer Salmaan's latest film King of Kotha reportedly saw a 69.7 percent decline in its box office collection on Friday. As per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com, King Of Kotha collected ₹2 crore nett in all languages on day two in cinemas. The film features an ensemble cast of Dulquer Salmaan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others. Also read: King of Kotha Twitter review King Of Kotha box office collection: Dulquer Salmaan in a still from the film.

King Of Kotha box office

The Malayalam film, which has been dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, opened at ₹6.6 crore nett in India on Thursday. The Malayalam version collected ₹5.4 crore, whereas the Telugu and Tamil versions made ₹85 lakh and ₹35 lakh, respectively.

On Friday, King of Kotha box's Malayalam version earned ₹1.7 crore, while the Telugu and Tamil versions both made ₹15 lakh, taking its day two collection to ₹2 crore nett, as per early estimates, reported Sacnilk.com.

The portal said that the film could register a slight increase in numbers on day three. On Saturday, King of Kotha is expected to earn ₹2.16 crore nett in India in all languages and take its three-day total to ₹10.76 crore nett.

Dulquer on King of Kotha

As Dulquer Salmaan’s action film King of Kotha released in the cinemas on Thursday, overwhelmed with the love and response, the actor penned a gratitude note for his fans. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Dulquer shared a happy picture of himself decked up purple suit along with a long note.

He wrote, "LOVE! I have always received more love than I could ever dream of. Every single member of the audience is the reason for my being here. And I give it my all every time because of that love. Even when I stumble you all lift me up. It humbles me and encourages all of us to keep trying harder. Your calls and messages have put me over the moon. I am humbled that our film is receiving so much love from the audience. Every day on a set and every film is a learning experience!” Dulquer added, “A big hug to each one of you who are giving our film an opportunity to entertain you, we are glad to be a part of your Onam. We thank our audiences from the bottom of our hearts.”

Earlier talking about the making of King of Kotha, Dulquer had told ANI during the film's recent promotions, “The most memorable thing of our gangster films of either been some great dramas or they've been out and out messy entertainers. When I heard the script for the first time, I felt like it had the drama and the story that this genre really needs all of the characters in the film, like if you remove one character you can't tell the same story." Dulquer will be soon seen in the upcoming multi-lingual film Kaantha.

