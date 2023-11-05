Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker blessed with a baby boy

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have become parents to their first child together, according to a report by People. They have been blessed with a baby boy.The pair had got married in 2022. In June this year, Kardashian had revealed her pregnancy by showing a handwritten sign at Travis' Blink-182 concert.

Kourtney Kardashian(Instagram/@kourtneykardash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some weeks ago, Kardashian suffered a medical emergency as she had to undergo a fetal surgery.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," Kardashian had shared.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant," she had added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," she had concluded in her post.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Aniston ‘cried’ in 2004 interview while talking about Matthew Perry's struggles with addiction

The couple are already parents to six children between them from their previous marriages. Barker is already a father to son Landon, daughter Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. While Kardashian is mother to Reign Aston and Mason Dash and daughter Penelope Scotland with ex Scott Disick.

Here's how netizens reacted to the birth of their son, on X(formerly Twitter).

"I wonder what the baby's name gonna be?," posted one user.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Hope hes as cute like his DAD," commented a second user.

"Congratulations to them," wrote a third person.

"congrats, when will be the born date?," wrote another person in an enquiring manner.