Kourtney Kardashian announces new ‘Ozempic-style’ capsules but are these effective and safe?

Kourtney Kardashian has launched a new weight loss product called Lemme GLP-1 Daily capsules. Kardashian sisters have various business ventures from Kendall Jenner’s 818 alcohol brand to Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS and Kylie Jenner’s beauty brand. Kourtney seems to have chosen one to help people achieve their weight loss goals. However, some people are referring to the new capsules as “Ozempic-style” capsules. Kourtney Kardashian announces new Lemme GLP-1 Daily capsules.(kourtneykardash/Instagram)

Kourtney Kardashian announces new business venture

Kourtney announced via her company’s official Instagram account on Thursday, September 12. The caption of the announcement post read, “Introducing Lemme GLP-1 Daily. A breakthrough innovation in metabolic health, formulated to naturally boost your body’s GLP-1 production, reduce appetite, and promote healthy weight loss.” The supplement contains Eriomin lemon fruit extract, Supresa saffron extract and Morosil red orange fruit extract.

The press release of the business announcement stated that the idea of the plant-based supplement was rooted in various customers using their Lemme GLP-1 solutions “without any side effects”. Kourtney explained, “We spent years working with our medical advisory board to formulate Lemme GLP-1 Daily into the most effective and researched GLP-1 supplement on the market. I’m excited and proud of our cutting-edge formulation that uses both clinically-studied and patented ingredients to increase GLP-1 levels in the body, naturally,” as reported by Page Six.

According to the National Library of Medicine, GLP-1 or Glucagon-like-peptide-1 are agonists known to be associated with a class of medications which are utilised to “treat type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and obesity”. Its primary function is to “lower serum glucose levels and thereby manage metabolism”. An Ozempic is a type of diabetes medicine popular as a method of reducing weight are classified as GLP-1. However, Lemme is not like the prescription-based GLP-1 agonist, Ozempic, Kourtney’s brand “does not contain synthetic GLP-1 hormone and is not a GLP-1 agonist drug,” as per the press release.

Is Kourtney’s new product effective?

Lauren Harris-Pincus, MS, RDN in talks with Page Six shared her expert insights on the efficiency and safety of Kourtney’s new product. Harris-Pincus said, “No supplement can come close to mimicking the effects of the GLP-1 agonist medications like Ozempic and Wegovy. It’s like the difference between an eye dropper and a garden hose.” She also revealed that she only recommends “supplements that are third-party tested and verified” to her clients as products like Lemme are not FDA-approved.

About using the product, Harris Pincus said, “This supplement probably won’t harm most people, except for their wallets. There are a plethora of supplements claiming to act like a natural Ozempic and it’s unlikely they will result in any real, sustained weight loss.” She emphasised the importance of permanent diet and lifestyle changes” for long-term health results. She also explained that it is “unlikely” that these supplements have a “more significant effect” than fibre-rich natural food. Eating the latter will “stimulate natural GLP-1 and help keep us full.”

The reality TV star first launched her brand Lemme in 2022 with products like Matcha, Lemme Chill and Lemme Focus. She has since continued to expand her empire with capsules and gummies such as Lemme Sleep, Lemme Glow and Lemme Purr.