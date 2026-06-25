Man found dead in Kannada actor Krishi Thapanda's Bengaluru home; police launch investigation: Report

33-year-old Bengaluru-based businessman Vaishak has been found dead in actor, model and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant, Krishi Thapanda’s home. Reports state that he contacted the actor and left her messages claiming that he intended to take his life before the incident. The police have launched an investigation. Krishi Thapanda is a Kannada actor and model who was also a contestant on Bigg Boss.

Businessman found dead in Krishi Thapanda’s home A report by The Hindu states that Vaishak was found dead by the police in Krishi’s RR Nagar residence on the night of June 24. According to the police, the businessman was a resident of Girinagar and had been staying in an apartment in RR Nagar for the last few days. He was reportedly alone at Krishi’s apartment at the time of the incident. Police have found no suicide note or video message.

The report quoted sources as saying that Vaishak had called Krishi before the incident, but she was unable to answer because she was away in Nelamangala. He reportedly sent her messages indicating that he was taking his life. After noticing the messages, the actor alerted his family members, who rushed to the apartment. However, Vaishak was found dead by the time they reached him. His father filed a complaint, and the police have registered a case of unnatural death, beginning an investigation.

Previous police case on Vaishak Vaishak was reportedly under the police scanner earlier this year when he was arrested in an alleged extortion and threat case, and later released on bail. A businessman named Aravind Reddy was allegedly sent a threatening letter through a courier service demanding several crores of rupees. The letter also warned of serious consequences. Following Aravind’s complaint, a case was registered, and Vaishak was arrested.

About Krishi Thapanda Krishi debuted in Sandalwood with the 2016 film Akira. She has since starred in films such as Eradu Kanasu and Kannadakkaagi Ondannu Otti. Krishi also took part in Season 5 of Bigg Boss Kannada in 2016, hosted by Kichcha Sudeep. The actor last starred in the 2025 film Gana, alongside Prajwal Devaraj, Vedhika Kumar, and Yasha Shivakumar. Krishi has yet to release a statement to the press on the incident.