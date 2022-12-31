Lee Jong Suk and IU confirmed to be in a serious relationship, agency reveals

K-drama Pinocchio actor Lee Jong Suk is officially dating actor-singer IU of Hotel Del Luna. Their agencies confirmed their relationship after the South Korean news outlet Dispatch reported about them alongside an acquaintance who claimed that Lee Jong Suk and IU have been dating for almost four months now. (Also read: Pachinko, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, more: Best Korean shows of 2022)

Reports also claimed that Lee Jong Suk and IU celebrated Christmas together in Nagoya, Japan this year. Following the dating rumours, the Doctor Stranger actor's agency HighZium Studio released a statement. Soompi quoted them saying, “Hello. This is HighZium Studio. This is an official statement regarding the exclusive article about actor Lee Jong Suk. Actor Lee Jong Suk and IU recently progressed from being close acquaintances into being a couple, and they are maintaining a serious relationship.”

The company also urged fans to extend their support for the couple. “Please show lots of support so they can continue their beautiful relationship. Thank you,” they added. Additionally, IU's agency EDAM Entertainment also commented in the matter and shared, “IU and Lee Jong Suk recently progressed from being close acquaintances into a good relationship. We ask for the warm reception of fans.”

Earlier this year, Lee Jong Suk made news with his acceptance speech at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards when he mentioned “that person” while addressing everyone from stage. It was none other than IU.

He had said, “I was very plagued by fear, worries, and other problems after I finished my military service. Back then, there was someone who helped me move in a good direction and gave me positivity, as a human. I want to talk about this person using this chance. I’m always thankful that the person is amazing and I want to say that I’ve liked and respected this person for a long time. When I see this person, I always think that I should have lived better, that I should have been a better person. I also end up reflecting that I should have done better in the past. I will work harder to become a better person in the future. I think that I can use this huge award as a motivation for that for a long time moving forward. I’ll be a hardworking and good actor.”

Lee Jong Suk was last seen in the series Big Mouth and Decibel. IU's latest outing is filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda's Broker, alongside Parasite-fame actor Song Kang Ho.

