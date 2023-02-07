Lee Seung Gi to marry girlfriend Lee Da In on April 7

K-Drama Mouse actor Lee Seung Gi is all set to marry his girlfriend, actor Lee Da In, this year in April. He announced his wedding date in a heartfelt letter on Instagram and revealed that he recently proposed Lee Da In and she accepted. The two have been dating since May 2021. Also read: Mouse actor Lee Seung Gi denies breakup rumours with girlfriend Lee Da In

In the letter, Lee Seung Gi wrote, “Hello, this is Lee Seung Gi. It seems that I have many reasons to write long posts this year. Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life. I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple. I proposed, and she accepted. We are holding our wedding on April 7.”

“Now that I have someone to take responsibility of forever, I wanted to happily relay this news to you directly. She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever. I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other’s hands. I hope you will show support for our future ahead, and we will live happily while continuing to give back to others. Thank you,” he concluded.

Lee Seung Gi started his career as a singer in 2004. Later, he tried acting and went on to star in several series and reality shows, such as Brilliant Legacy (2009), My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (2010), The King 2 Hearts (2012), Gu Family Book (2013), You're All Surrounded (2014), A Korean Odyssey (2017–2018), Vagabond (2019) and Mouse (2021). He was last seen in The Law Cafe.

Lee Da In, on the other hand, is better known as the daughter of veteran actress Kyun Mi Ri, and the youngest sister of actor Lee Yu Bi. She made her debut in 2014. She was last seen in Alice and recently confirmed her next K-drama, Lovers.

The two confirmed their relationship in 2021 after reports suggested that they started seeing each other in 2020. The news of their relationship was met with love and support from fans while some also protested against it.

